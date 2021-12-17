ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Creek, CA

Another suspect arrested in connection to retail theft spree

By Emily Scott
Concord News Journal
Concord News Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U5SR6_0dP7NWRE00

Walnut Creek, California – The Walnut Creek Police Department said on Wednesday that a fourth suspect was apprehended in connection with an 80-person retail theft spree at the Broadway Plaza Nordstrom in Walnut Creek.

According to witness testimony, a number of individuals entered the store and stole merchandise shortly before 9 p.m. on Nov. 20. The suspects allegedly attacked two employees and pepper sprayed one of them, according to police.

When police arrived at the location, they managed to stop one vehicle and apprehend two individuals, one of whom was in possession of a weapon. According to a police news release, another suspect was apprehended shortly after in possession of stolen items.

On Tuesday, Walnut Creek Police arrested Jordan San Felipe, 21, as a suspect after a thorough investigation. He was arrested and placed in the Martinez detention center on robbery, burglary, possession of stolen items, and organized retail theft charges.

According to police, they will continue to investigate the event and check security footage in order to make more arrests.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Detective Deng at [email protected]

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Concord News Journal

Fremont police are investigating suspicious death outside Tesla Fremont factory Monday afternoon, police

Fremont, California – Suspicious death at the parking lot outside Tesla’s factory in Fremont is under investigation by the local authorities, multiple sources reported. According to the police, Fremont Police homicide detectives were dispatched at the scene following a 911 call regarding a person down. They arrived at the parking lot outside Tesla factory around 3:30 p.m.
FREMONT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Walnut Creek, CA
Walnut Creek, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Concord News Journal

Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver in Concord

Concord, California – A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash on Monument Boulevard in Concord early Saturday morning, according to police. According to authorities, the man was walking when he was struck by a car heading westbound on Monument Boulevard near Eureka...
CONCORD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deng
Concord News Journal

Increasing number of retail thefts across San Francisco, SF mayor asks for broader police access to surveillance video in battling this trend

San Francisco, California – There is dangerously increasing trend in retail store thefts in San Francisco recently especially in the Union Square area where thieves usually target high profile retail in their actions. This alarming fact made San Francisco Mayor London Breed to seek and propose the police more...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Concord News Journal

Safeway takes drastic measures to prevent shoplifting

San Francisco, California – The Safeway in San Francisco’s Castro District has implemented additional security measures to prevent thieves after cutting hours due to rampant stealing. Safeway was working 24 hours and started closing its doors at 9 p.m. due to rampant theft. Customers started noticing additional security guards both...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Concord News Journal

Man found guilty on felony charges related to posting murder threats online, possession of an assault weapon

Concord, California – According to Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton, a Concord man has been indicted on four felony charges by a jury. The charges are related to posting antisemitic murder threats online and illegally possessing an assault weapon. “Ross Farca’s criminality disrupted the lives of countless members...
CONCORD, CA
Concord News Journal

Concord News Journal

Concord, CA
1K+
Followers
414
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Concord News Journal is a daily local online news magazine with hyperlocal coverage for the city of Concord and surrounding areas.

 https://concordnewsjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy