Another suspect arrested in connection to retail theft spree

Walnut Creek, California – The Walnut Creek Police Department said on Wednesday that a fourth suspect was apprehended in connection with an 80-person retail theft spree at the Broadway Plaza Nordstrom in Walnut Creek.

According to witness testimony, a number of individuals entered the store and stole merchandise shortly before 9 p.m. on Nov. 20. The suspects allegedly attacked two employees and pepper sprayed one of them, according to police.

When police arrived at the location, they managed to stop one vehicle and apprehend two individuals, one of whom was in possession of a weapon. According to a police news release, another suspect was apprehended shortly after in possession of stolen items.

On Tuesday, Walnut Creek Police arrested Jordan San Felipe, 21, as a suspect after a thorough investigation. He was arrested and placed in the Martinez detention center on robbery, burglary, possession of stolen items, and organized retail theft charges.

According to police, they will continue to investigate the event and check security footage in order to make more arrests.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Detective Deng at [email protected]