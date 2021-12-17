ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Save hundreds on Amazon Fire TV sets at Amazon and Best Buy

By Michael L Hicks
Android Central
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best Amazon Fire TV Edition sets offer built-in access to Fire TV while saving an HDMI port. Mostly made by reliable brands like Toshiba and Insignia, these Fire TVs are often quite affordable, even up to 75...

www.androidcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
95.3 The Bear

Don’t Buy These Items At Walmart

Here are the top 5 items consumer watchdogs suggest we NOT buy at Walmart. The reasons not to buy vary from price to quality. It's not the taste that’s the problem. It’s the price. Walmart sells peanut butter at a higher price than other stores. The difference isn't huge but will add up over a period of time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CNET

7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it is even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Fire Tv#4k Tv#Best Buy#Amazon Fire Tv Edition#Hdmi#Toshiba#Fhd#Apple Tv
bigrapidsnews.com

This 75-inch VIZIO 4k smart TV is still at its Black Friday price

It’s a week after Black Friday and this 75-inch VIZIO 4k smart TV is still at its lowest price, which I think y’all should take as a sign. Promising a stunning viewing experience in 4K Ultra HD (that’s over 8 million pixels), this Goliath television stuffs a boatload of features in more than six feet of sexy screen.
ELECTRONICS
SFGate

This 40-inch Smart LED TV is only $128 at Walmart

It’s incredible how affordable smart TVs can be these days, and if you’re in the market for a new or additional one for your home, it’s hard to beat this onn. 40" LED Roku Smart TV, which is just $128 at Walmart starting Nov. 22. This onn. 40” LED TV...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Daily Mail

Amazon is shutting down its Alexa.com platform which ranks the world's most popular websites and offers SEO and competitor analysis tools after 25 years due to declining popularity

Amazon is shutting down Alexa.com – it’s global website ranking system – after 25 years of service. The system, unrelated to the firm’s voice assistant, has been monitoring traffic online to list the most popular websites around the globe since 1996. Amazon released a statement Thursday...
INTERNET
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

There are still some pretty great discounts floating around, which you’ll find on our comprehensive list of the best Cyber Monday deals. Over 100 offers are still available, with some comparable to Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. This next one is one such deal, especially if you’re looking for a decent-sized smart TV. Today, Walmart is offering the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV for $550 with free shipping. That’s a whopping discount of $450 off the regular $1,000 price. If you’re looking to add a TV in a bedroom, office, or another room in your home, this is a truly enticing offer.
SHOPPING
laptopmag.com

Wow! Samsung Chromebook 4 is only $79 in all time low Black Friday laptop deal

Black Friday deals are bashing me over the head with laptops in a pillow case and the only way to save me is to check out this epic Samsung Chromebook 4 for just under $100. Right now, you can gobble up the Samsung Chromebook 4 (refurbished) for just $79 at Walmart, which is the cheapest laptop deal we've seen all year.
COMPUTERS
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' with New Deals — and They're All $10 and Under

Calling all holiday shoppers! Amazon has a huge assortment of gifts under $10 — if you know where to look. Amazon's Outlet store is packed with fresh deals, including an especially impressive selection of Super Discounts, which are all going for $10 or less. Just like the outlet store, this section offers savings on overstocked kitchen supplies, electronics, beauty products, fashion finds, and more. Offers include markdowns on popular brands, like Hanes, Cuisinart, and Burt's Bees, and many of the featured products have earned thousands of five-star ratings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

This $36,999 Item At Costco Is Turning Heads On Reddit

Many people swear by their Costco membership. Costco helps them save money on their grocery bill each month, by providing great savings and discounts on food, beverages, and household essentials. Recently, though, one Costco shopper in Florida was taken aback when they spotted an item that seemed out of place at a warehouse that is much more well known for its reasonable prices on household goods than it is for its flashy items.
SHOPPING
ComicBook

Here's How To Buy a PS5 At Walmart Today

There have been several restocks of the PS5 in recent days, with stock flying off the virtual shelves in moments. Unfortunately, it seems as though PS5 restocks will be slowing down as we get closer to the holiday season. The good news is that if you were hoping to get your hands on a PS5 around Black Friday, there will be opportunities – particularly at Walmart who have confirmed that the console will be available to buy starting today, November 22nd. Everything you need to know to get your hands on one can be found right here.
RETAIL
BGR.com

Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $42 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 and AirPods 3 are on sale as well. Those deals both disappeared late on Cyber Monday, but now they’re back! Are any of those sales as good as an Amazon Gift Card promotion though? We’re not so sure.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy