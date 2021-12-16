ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'You guys will never be 1-10 again': SUU introduces new head football coach

By Sean Ellertson, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
On Thursday afternoon, Southern Utah University held its introductory press conference for new head football coach DeLane Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald comes to Cedar City after leading Frostburg State University in Maryland to a 62-19 record in his seven seasons at the helm.

SUU announced the hire in a press release on Tuesday afternoon.

To open the press conference, Athletic Director Debbie Corum shared details of the hiring process.

The university had two separate committees, an external and an internal committee, to help narrow down the list of over 100 applicants for the position.

The university also held a survey and exit interviews with players to see what the university needed going forward. The hiring committees then had each final candidate give a 90-minute presentation on their plans for the program.

"Halfway through his presentation, all I could think of is 'I would give anything in the world right now to become an 18-year old man and come play for him," Southern Utah University Athletic Director Debbie Corum said. "That's when I knew we had the right man we were interviewing."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UcRmE_0dP7N1PC00

Fitzgerald wowed Corum and the rest of the committee sitting in on the presentation, he said.

"We had such great candidates, and I was hoping someone would separate themselves," Corum said. "And this man did."

'We're going to do as well as we can possibly do'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08AhHQ_0dP7N1PC00

Fitzgerald opened his press conference detailing his trip into Cedar City. Fitzgerald arrived in Cedar on Wednesday night around 6:30 p.m., only to have his luggage be lost by the airline.

"Everything you see on me now was purchased at Christensen's about 30 minutes ago," he said.

Fitzgerald made note of the recent struggles that Southern Utah has gone through, especially in the past season.

"I know you guys are coming off a 1-10 season," said Fitzgerald. "You guys will never be 1-10 again. I'm not promising national titles, I'm not promising conference titles and stuff here today. We're going to be extremely competitive. We'll to have a football program that's based on a culture of competitiveness."

At Frostburg State, Fitzgerald took over a program that had just 18 wins in the previous eight seasons.

In his first year, Fitzgerald went 4-6. Fitzgerald's teams never went under .500 again, and went 31-4 over a three-year span from 2016-2018, earning a pair of DIII playoff appearances and an ECAC Bushnell Bowl win in 2016.

"The one thing that I will promise SUU, Cedar City, and southern Utah, is that everything we do, we're going to do it at an extremely high rate," Fitzgerald said. "We're going to finish what we start."

Fitzgerald has experience recruiting inside the state, having coached previously at Southern Virginia University, a school with a large population of members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the predominant religion in Utah.

More: Southern Utah University tabs DeLane Fitzgerald as next head football coach

In his time recruiting in Utah, Fitzgerald befriended former SUU head coach Ed Lamb, a current assistant at BYU. Fitzgerald said he tried to get a job at SUU a decade ago under Lamb.

"We're going to do as well as we can possibly do on the Wasatch Front," Fitzgerald said. "We're going to get that buttoned up and make sure we're getting great players from there."

Fitzgerald also said the program would focus on the Las Vegas area, Arizona, and the booming-with-talent Los Angeles area.

Despite the 1-10 record a year ago, Fitzgerald inherits a young roster with bright spots, particularly at receiver in Brandon Schenks and Ethan Bolingbroke .

The top two rushers for the Thunderbirds were sophomores Karris Davis (365 yards) and Isaiah Williams (206), both of whom should be back into the fold on offense.

"I have always thought that this university at the FCS level and this football program at the FCS level can be competitive week in and week out and can put together ten straight winning seasons and put together conference title runs," Fitzgerald said.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Justin Miller took the majority of the snaps for SUU in 2021, potentially another young piece for an offense looking to build off a year in which it only scored 19 points per game.

"I see a roster full of great young men with potential," Fitzgerald said. "I see a roster full of young men that's looking for someone to lead them, somebody to show them what we have to do to be successful."

On the field, Fitzgerald says his team will be flexible on offense and defense.

The offense will feature one-back, two-back and empty sets, with an equal balance of run and pass. Fitzgerald did note that his team would likely evolve throughout the year, depending on what works and what doesn't.

On defense, Fitzgerald says his team will be based out of a four-down-linemen set with two high safeties. Mixed in will be 3-3-5 looks and five-lineman looks depending on personnel and situation.

More: Former Southern Utah head coach set to make return to Cedar City since 2014

Fitzgerald placed an emphasis on special teams. Fitzgerald cited his team's ability to block kicks and punts, including a season where his team blocked 12 kicks in 11 games.

In all three phases, Fitzgerald said he expects his team to be aggressive and physical.

"When we start running like a well-oiled machine, we'll get more and more exciting," he said.

The press conference ended with a meet-and-greet between Fitzgerald, media members, university personnel and Fitzgerald's new group of players.

Sean Ellertson is a sports reporter for the St. George Spectrum & Daily News. To continue to support his work, please subscribe to The Spectrum. Follow Sean on Twitter @SeanEllertson.

This article originally appeared on St. George Spectrum & Daily News: 'You guys will never be 1-10 again': SUU introduces new head football coach

