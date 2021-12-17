ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Celebrating 75 Years of Marriage and a More Normal Christmas

By Nicholas Quallich
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iSzfZ_0dP7N0WT00

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KX News ) — Christmas comes and goes and more or less seems like a repeat of the year before, except for last year and this year. Alex and Kathryn Bichler have lived through a lot of Christmas seasons and life in general. And after what came in 2020, this will literally be the Christmas of a lifetime.

November 6, 1946, is the day Alex and Kathryn got married more than 75 years ago, but Kathryn was skeptical then.

“My impression at first was not the best, because he was a little bit on the wild side,” Kathryn said.

With a little patience, things changed and the two have been together through life’s ups and downs. The couple spent their life farming.

“We did everything. We had chickens and ducks and geese. The only thing we didn’t have was sheep,” she said.

The other thing they had and still do is a large family.

“I’m the middle of six children,” Alex and Kathryn’s daughter, Kathy Ibach said. “Every day was an example of faith, family, and friends,” as shown in a photo taken during their 75th-anniversary party at Touchmark where Alex and Kathryn live.

But last Christmas for the Bichler’s, like it was for many of us, was tough, including not being able to see friends and family as much as possible, as well as not having all the fun that they wanted to.

“Last year, we didn’t get to have our resident Christmas party,” Touchmark Life Enrichment Director Grace Renner said. “We were trying to keep our residents and the community of Bismarck and Mandan safe.”

Fortunately, pandemic conditions are improving in North Dakota, so the Christmas party is back on. As far as what has kept the Bichler’s together for so long, Kathryn said it’s not complicated.

“It was the commitment, the children, most of all, we took our responsibilities as a family serious [sic] and that had to come first,” Kathryn said, not to mention having a lot of fun and a sense of humor.

“I think she said it all,” Alex said.

The Bichler’s are just one example of Touchmark residents looking forward to a more normal Christmas. A Christmas filled with family, fun and good health.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Man charged in the stabbing of a Springfield man

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A man is listed in stable condition at a Springfield hospital today after an overnight stabbing in the 1600 block of East Nora Street. Springfield police say the man was stabbed in the upper body late Wednesday (12/15/21) at a home in that neighborhood. Randall Smith, 44-years-old, was arrested in connection to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield police investigating two addresses possibly connected to overnight shooting suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police responded to a residence located on Lyon Ave to search for a suspect involved in an overnight shooting.   The house on Lyon Avenue was one of two addresses police searched for the suspect, 29- year-old Talon Williams.   There was no sign of Williams at either address and detectives will arrive to conduct a search for any forensic evidence.   According to police around 2 a.m. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Australia mourns child victims of bouncy castle accident

SYDNEY (AP) — Christmas lights have been turned off and a candlelight vigil was held in the Australian town where five children died after falling from a bouncy castle that was lifted into the air by a gust of wind. Four other children were in the hospital, with three in critical condition and one in […]
ACCIDENTS
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Couple Breaks up After 4 Years of Marriage

90 Day Fiancé's Evelyn Cormier and David Vázquez Zermeño are calling it quits after four years of marriage. After initially meeting on Season 5 of the TLC reality show and tying the knot in 2017, Cormier told In Touch Monday she is "divorcing David," saying she's "endured mental and emotional abuse because of a passionless, sexless and narcissistic relationship."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Alex And#Last Christmas#Kx News#Bichler
Telegraph

Dear Prue: 'Would sleeping in separate beds be the kiss of death for our marriage?'

My wife tested positive for Covid-19 three weeks ago, and after all the anxieties of the pandemic we were both really relieved that she hardly developed any symptoms. We were able to distance at home: I slept in my eldest son’s room for 10 days (our kids have left home). But there’s the rub. I hated not being able to touch or hold my wife in the daytime, and I missed her acutely as I tucked myself up in my lonely little bed; but then I slept like a log, every night, for the first time in years. She slept less well, as she wasn’t moving about much during her isolation.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Fatherly

8 Big Signs Your Marriage Isn’t in Trouble

It’s easy to get caught up on the wrong side of self-improvement, isn’t it? To focus on your weaknesses rather than your strengths. This can be especially true of relationships. You know what you and your partner need to work on (because you talk about it, right?) but it’s easy to get so bogged down in the whole being-better-than-yesterday thing that you lose sight of — or don’t take the time to appreciate — the areas where you succeed. It’s a natural impulse (we humans are, after all, wired to focus more on the negative) but one to actively fight. Because in focusing on what works — whether that’s discussing each other’s points of view openly, making time for fun in your relationship, or being able to enjoy a quiet silence together — we’re able to live in the moment and enjoy the small victories. That’s a big win. So, in the effort of helping you focus on just that, here are some eight signs your relationship is doing alright.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
M. Brown

Healthy marriages aren't perfect

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. No marriage is perfect. No marriage is without problems. Sometimes being married or in a long-term relationship can feel like an overwhelming burden.
psychologytoday.com

Happy Marriages Are Built by Happy Partners

Married people are generally happier than singles, but psychologists debate whether marriage causes or selects for happiness. The current study finds that women get a boost in happiness just before the wedding, and men just after it, but it doesn’t last. Happy marriages are built by happy partners who...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

One in five parents too stressed at Christmas to enjoy it

One in five parents claim to be too stressed during Christmas to enjoy the celebrations at all, a new study has found. According to the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health in the US, which includes data on more than 2,000 adults, a quarter of parents have confessed to setting “overly idealistic” expectations at Christmas.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
bigcountryhomepage.com

9-year-old Jennifer is a ‘loving and helpful child’ looking for Forever Family

Jennifer is an independent child. She easily develops bonds with those older than she. Jennifer is a quiet child until she is comfortable with those around her. When she is comfortable, she does not have a problem speaking her mind. Jennifer is a loving and helpful child. She enjoys doing family related and individual activities, especially if they are outside. Jennifer loves getting her nails done. She loves to jump around and build forts out of pillows and blankets. Jennifer enjoys listening to music in her room. Her favorite foods are bacon and sausage, breakfast pizza, ramen noodles, and macaroni and cheese. Jennifer also loves playing with Hatchimals. Her favorite subjects in school are math, social studies, and reading. Jennifer loves to be around animals. In particular, she loves, dogs, cats, horses, and chickens. She enjoys helping take care of them and she enjoys playing with them. Jennifer also enjoys camping and going to the lake.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Item

Husband's little secret revealed after 30 years

DEAR ABBY - I've been with my husband for 41 years, married for 30, but we lived together for five years before we tied the knot. I've just learned he has a son who is two months younger than our son. The mother is a woman he slept with while I was …
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Gillian Sisley

Groom Doesn't Want Fiancee's Sister at as Maid of Honor for Their Wedding

He wants to know if he is in the wrong for this decision. In a viral Reddit post, a groom admits that he doesn't want his fiancee's sister in their wedding party, and he's wondering if he's justified in how he feels. With the wedding industry registered a revenue of $55 billion dollars in 2020, as reported by IBIS World, wedding choices can potentially lead to costly mistakes.
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy