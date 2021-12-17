Marshall Ramsey: Returns

The good news? It is supposedly less virulent. The bad? It’s waaaaaaaay more contagious. So while we may not get as sick (It’s just like the flu? Well, the flu isn’t fun.) But a whole lot of us will get sick at the same time. That’s not good. I’m listening to Dr. Osterholm’s podcast and he calls it a “viral blizzard unlike anything he as seen since the 2009 Swine Flu pandemic.”

