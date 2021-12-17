Slimes and Basketball Exhibits at Eubie Blake Cultural Center

Over the last two weeks, the Concourse at the Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) has gotten a makeover. Since 2015, the DMA has invited contemporary artists to turn the main hallway that runs through the building from a simple functional walkway into an immersive exhibition space. Past installations include N S Harsha: Sprouts, reach in to reach out, Nicolas Party: Pathway, Minerva Cuevas: Fine Lands, and Sandra Cinto: Landscape of a Lifetime. Before she departed the DMA to become curator of New York City’s New Museum, Vivian Crockett invited Guadalupe Rosales to put her unique spin on the space. Dr. Vivian Li, the DMA’s current Lupe Murchison Curator of Contemporary Art, told Glasstire in a statement that the DMA invites artists to create Concourse installations “based on the strength of their past work and artistic practice and their potential creative approach to reimagining such a large-scale space.”

