The Minnesota Vikings will try to stay in the thick of the postseason race when they take on NFC North Division rival and host Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. The Vikings (6-7), who entered the weekend on the cusp of a postseason spot, need to finish strong if they want to fend off the many other NFC contenders. The Bears (4-9), who no longer have a realistic chance to earn a second consecutive playoff appearance, are out to snap a two-game losing skid. Chicago opened the season 3-2, but has dropped seven of its last eight.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO