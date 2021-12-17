The Golden Girls Spinoff To Stream On Hulu

With its familiar staging, camera angles, and lighting, Christmas in the City often feels like a mirror on SNL, and that sense is made complete when Jimmy Fallon shows up for a goofy, impersonation-fueled run through “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” The fun continues with an appearance by “The frog, the myth, the legend” Kermit the Frog, and Michael and Muppet do some deadpan bantering before launching into “Jingle Bells.” (Will your Christmas be made complete by hearing a formal wear-clad Kermit launch into some jazzy scatting? Perhaps.) And with that, Leon Bridges makes the scene, with the immaculately-jacketed soul singer joining Buble on a duet version of “The Christmas Song” tinged with gentle strings and plinking piano. A big band/vocal group rendition of “White Christmas” is next, followed by an in-joke Buble-drinking-Bubly moment, and a comedy segment where the singer speaks with cute kids about Christmas. “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” and “Silent Night,” the latter filled out with a boy’s choir, close out the evening.
