TV Series

The Golden Girls Spinoff To Stream On Hulu

By Timothy Adams
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHulu is celebrating Betty White's 100th birthday by adding the Golden Girls spinoff, The Golden Palace, to its streaming library in January. Taking place after the series finale of Golden Girls, The Golden Palace follows Rose (Betty White), Blanche (Rue McClanahan), and Sophia (Estelle Getty) as they pack up their things...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Everything Coming to Hulu in January 2022

2022 arrives in just a couple of weeks. That sentence feels as strange to type as it does to read, but that doesn't make it any less true. 2021 is coming to a close very soon, which means we can close the book on what has been another crazy and surprising year, and start focusing on what's ahead. Hulu is kicking off 2022 with an entire slate of new movies and TV shows being added to its lineup throughout the month of January, and the service has plenty worth looking forward to.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Everything Leaving Netflix in January 2022

A brand new year is right around the corner, and streaming services like Netflix have quite a lot in store for 2022. There are loads of new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in January, which is exciting news for subscribers, but there is unfortunately another side to that coin. As some new titles arrive throughout the month, others will make their exit.
TV SHOWS
Jacksonville Journal Courier

'Golden Girls' puppet show coming in Feburary

Picture it! Effingham, 2022. The Golden Girls are coming to town and they'll be live on stage, but it's not the kind of show you may be thinking of, mainly because Betty White is the only remaining Golden Girl from the popular '80s TV series, but also because this is a puppet show to entertain fans of all ages.
ENTERTAINMENT
fox32chicago.com

'Golden Girls' convention coming to Chicago in 2022

CHICAGO - There’s a convention being put together for "The Golden Girls" and organizers say it’s going to "thank you for being a fan." The three-day event, which is being called Golden-Con, will take place in Chicago next year from April 22 to April 24. Event co-producers Zack Hudson and...
CHICAGO, IL
1057kokz.com

THAT GOLDEN GIRLS SHOW! A PUPPET PARODY CONTEST

105.7 KOKZ is pleased to welcome That Golden Girls Puppet Show to the Paramount Theatre in Cedar Rapids on February 2nd!. ‘That Golden Girls Show!’ is a brand-new show that parodies classic Golden Girls moments – with puppets!. Get set for an evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Elite Daily

12 Christmas Movies On Hulu For A Holiday Streaming Marathon

The holiday season is here at last, and that means it's time to plop down and watch a ton of festive movies. There's just something so special about wrapping yourself up in a blanket while the snow falls outside and getting lost in some great — or even not-so-great — Christmas movies. All you need to start your holiday movie magic is a Hulu subscription. So, check out this list of Christmas movies available on Hulu to give you some great ideas for what to watch this holiday season, and start planning out your movie marathon.
MOVIES
EW.com

The Golden Palace is coming to Hulu to thank you for being ... well ... an acquaintance

They were no longer living their fun, sexy, active retired lifestyles in their chic bungalow but rather ... running a hotel in Miami. To fill the gaping comedic trench left by Arthur, who felt both she and the show had run its course, Cheech Marin and a young Don Cheadle joined the cast as Chuy Castillos, the hotel chef, and Roland Wilson, the manager, respectively. Audiences, however, were not willing to travel down that road and certainly not back again.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Year in Review: The Television Stars We Said Goodbye to in 2021

As we reflect on 2021, we can’t help but think of all the TV greats who left us. The last 12 months have seen the deaths of several small-screen legends, including seven-time Emmy winner Ed Asner — the most honored male performer in the history of the Primetime Emmy Awards. We also said goodbye to fellow Mary Tyler Moore vets Cloris Leachman — who, at eight Emmys, is tied with Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the most awarded performer in Emmy history — and Gavin MacLeod. Other Emmy winners we lost over the past year include Cicely Tyson, Christopher Plummer, Hal Holbrook, Peter...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Netflix Cancels Julie and the Phantoms

Netflix has canceled Julie and the Phantoms and fans are a bit disappointed to hear the news. Producer Kenny Ortega confirmed the reports on Instagram. On the social media platform, he thanked all the fans out there for their support as well as crediting Netflix for their help in bringing the show to so many people. However, the supernatural musical comedy will now sit in limbo unless some other streamer comes in to save it. The streaming giant actually adapted the series from a Brazilian favorite called Julie e os Fantasias. Madison Reyes thrilled a lot of the audience as Julie Molina. It's a fun watch and one that people were looking forward to seeing continue. Maybe with the infinite hope of streaming television, some fan campaign can convince some sort of agreement between a new part and Netflix. But, for now, things are what they are.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Ben Stiller's Severance Trailer Starring Adam Scott Reveals Apple TV+ Premiere Date

Apple TV+ has released the official teaser trailer and premiere date for Severance, the new drama series directed and executive produced Ben Stiller (Escape at Dannemora, Tropic Thunder) will debut its first two episodes on the streaming platform on February 18, 2022 with new episodes dropping weekly afterward. Created by Dan Erickson the show will star Adam Scott, who also serves as a producer, leading a cast that also includes several heavy hitters like Stiller's Escape at Dannemora star Patricia Arquette and even Christopher Walken. You can watch the full trailer in the player below. The official description for the series reads as follows:
TV SERIES
Cadillac News

‘The Housewife & the Shah Shocker,’ and More True Crime to Stream on Hulu

Looking for some good true crime titles? Hulu has plenty of fresh documentaries to check out, see a few of them, below. Last March, while cameras rolled on Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, larger-than-life star Jen Shah was arrested and charged with federal crimes stemming from an alleged telemarketing scheme that defrauded hundreds. Did the married mom, who pleaded not guilty, fund the lavish lifestyle she flaunted on TV — designer duds, expensive parties, jewels galore — through illegal doings?
TV SERIES
