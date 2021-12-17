The Golden Girls Spinoff To Stream On Hulu

Netflix has canceled Julie and the Phantoms and fans are a bit disappointed to hear the news. Producer Kenny Ortega confirmed the reports on Instagram. On the social media platform, he thanked all the fans out there for their support as well as crediting Netflix for their help in bringing the show to so many people. However, the supernatural musical comedy will now sit in limbo unless some other streamer comes in to save it. The streaming giant actually adapted the series from a Brazilian favorite called Julie e os Fantasias. Madison Reyes thrilled a lot of the audience as Julie Molina. It's a fun watch and one that people were looking forward to seeing continue. Maybe with the infinite hope of streaming television, some fan campaign can convince some sort of agreement between a new part and Netflix. But, for now, things are what they are.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO