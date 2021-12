Microsoft is closing out 2021 with a bang, releasing 11 new games on Xbox Game Pass this week. Arriving first is Among Us, which actually arrives on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One today, December 15. We’ve been waiting a long time for Innersloth’s social deduction game to finally arrive on consoles and now it’s here, and free for those who are Xbox Game Pass subscribers. This is the latest version of the game which just saw the release of the Roles, Cosmicubes and Achievements update. Best of all, Among Us on Xbox supports cross play so you can murder friends (four to 15 player lobbies) no matter device they are playing on.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO