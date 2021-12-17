ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

'It was like an explosion,' Neola family runs for their lives during rare December tornado

By Michelle Bandur
KETV.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article'We may not have been here,' Cheryl and Steven Wulff heed emergency alert warnings during Iowa tornado. The Wulff's were just sitting down to dinner Wednesday when they received not one, but two emergency alerts on their phones. They took it seriously and as they ran for cover in...

www.ketv.com

Related
wgxa.tv

2 babies survive after Kentucky tornado carries them away in bathtub

A grandmother in Kentucky was looking after her two infant grandchildren when last week's tornadoes hit. She put the babies in a bathtub, which was ripped from the house. The tub was later found in the yard, with both babies underneath -- and alive. Clara Lutz watches her 15-month-old and...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Two Long-track Tornadoes Beat the December Record with 40 Twisters

Two tornado tracks in Tennessee and Kentucky have already surpassed the December record with scientists confirming 40 twisters so far. There was a preliminary damage rating of EF4 given to the large tornado that ripped through western Kentucky on Dec. 10 with an estimated path length of 163.5 miles and peak winds of 190 mph, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
ENVIRONMENT
Upworthy

'Keep delivering,' Amazon told employee as the tornado closed in on her

"Keep delivering," was the reported message from one of Amazon's supervisors to an employee as the tornado closed in on her. The employee had been hearing the tornado sirens and was scared for her life. She was aware that her life was on the line. "The worst of the storm is going to be right on top of me," she told her supervisor to let them know of the gravity of the situation, according to text messages shared by the employee with Bloomberg News. The Amazon supervisor warned her that she would be fired if she didn't continue working. They dismissed the sirens as just 'warnings'. What actually followed was described by Kentucky governor Andy Beashar as one of the deadliest tornadoes. At least 77 people have been officially killed by the tornado that devastated six states, including six Amazon workers at the company's warehouse in Illinois.
ENVIRONMENT

