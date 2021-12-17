'It was like an explosion,' Neola family runs for their lives during rare December tornado

"Keep delivering," was the reported message from one of Amazon's supervisors to an employee as the tornado closed in on her. The employee had been hearing the tornado sirens and was scared for her life. She was aware that her life was on the line. "The worst of the storm is going to be right on top of me," she told her supervisor to let them know of the gravity of the situation, according to text messages shared by the employee with Bloomberg News. The Amazon supervisor warned her that she would be fired if she didn't continue working. They dismissed the sirens as just 'warnings'. What actually followed was described by Kentucky governor Andy Beashar as one of the deadliest tornadoes. At least 77 people have been officially killed by the tornado that devastated six states, including six Amazon workers at the company's warehouse in Illinois.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 HOURS AGO