Family Relationships

Brother Walks Sister Down the Aisle as Dad, a Quadriplegic, Cries Tears of Joy: 'Really Special'

By Joelle Goldstein
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bride is opening up about the emotional moment she was walked down the aisle by her younger brother in place of their quadriplegic father. Nicole Kopsidas told Insider that the moment at her July wedding, which has since gone viral on TikTok, couldn't have been more meaningful for her and...

people.com

Comments / 9

Rolando Cantu
3d ago

Present at the convention in El Ferrol, Spain, was Roberto González who is a quadriplegic and also a full-time minister. Despite being confined to a wheelchair and having to be bedridden for two or three months every year, he spends an average of about 90 hours each month preaching on the streets to friends and neighbors about the value of trusting in God. He can speak from experience because it was precisely his trust in Jehovah that enabled him to overcome his drug addiction, a habit that left him with a police record of seven arrests and an incurable paralysis by the age of 18. He has already helped seven of his former associates to trust in God rather than narcotics in order to make life worth living. Visit J.W.Org.

Reply(1)
3
Denise Keith
1d ago

my husband passed away when my children we were very young. my son who is a United States Marine in his dress blues took the maid of Honor's place for his little sister when she married her high school sweetheart. on both sides of the family there was not a dry eye in the courtroom when they were married by the justice of peace.

Reply
2
