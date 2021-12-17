ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA to permanently allow delivery of abortion pills by mail

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
 3 days ago
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday moved to permanently lift a restriction barring patients from receiving abortion pills by mail.

The decision will allow mifepristone, an FDA-approved drug used in conjunction with a second pill called misoprostol, to be prescribed through telehealth consultations and mailed directly to patients, eliminating a requirement stipulating that the pills be picked up at a hospital, clinic or medical office.

A judge granted a request from medical groups to suspend the in-person dispensing requirement due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the summer of 2020 but the Supreme Court in January moved to restore the rule.

The Biden administration again waived enforcement of the in-person requirement in April amid challenges and then launched a scientific review to determine whether the restrictions should be permanently lifted, with a deadline for a decision set for Thursday.

Writing to a medical group that had sued over the rule, the FDA said it was dropping the in-person requirement "to minimize the burden on the healthcare delivery system" and "to ensure that the benefits of the drug outweigh the risks."

No effective date for the change was immediately given.

The FDA approved medication abortions up to 10 weeks' gestation in 2000 but imposed strict restrictions, requiring that the first pill be picked up in-person at specifically certified providers who mist sign an agreement and obtain the patient's signature on a form acknolwedging the provider informed them about the drug.

Despite the in-person requirement to obtain the pill, patients were permitted to take the drug at home.

Abortion rights advocates praised the FDA's decision to lift the long-running restriction, as the Supreme Court weighs potential rollbacks to federal abortion laws.

"With Roe vs. Wade hanging by a thread, it is especially urgent that the federal government do everything in its power to expand access to this medication," Julia Kaye, a staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union, said, adding the change "will allow many patients to access care earlier with fewer burdens and costs."

Anti-abortion groups, however, panned the decision.

"The further along in the pregnancy that you use the pills, the greater the complications, the greater the failure rate and then the greater opportunity to get infected or end up in the emergency room," Susan Liebel, state director for the Susan B. Anthony List, said.

This year six states banned the mailing of pills, seven passed laws requiring pills be obtained in person from a provider and four passed laws to set the limit on medication abortion at earlier than 10 weeks' gestation, Elizabeth Nash, the interim associate director of state issues for the Guttmacher Institute, told The New York Times.

Conversely, states such as California and New York are expected to take steps to expand the availability of pills by mail and provide opportunities for patients in states with restrictions to travel to their states to obtain them.

Related
KQED

FDA Relaxes Restrictions on Access to Abortion Pill by Mail

The Food and Drug Administration has announced it will relax controversial restrictions on a heavily regulated medication used to induce abortions — easing access to the drug at a time when abortion rights are being increasingly restricted nationwide. The drug, mifepristone, is approved for use in combination with another...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

FDA allows access to abortion pill by mail as Roe under threat before Supreme Court

The federal government has moved to permanently allow access to abortion medication by mail, eliminating a longstanding barrier to the drug as a pending decision from a conservative majority on the US Supreme Court could upend abortion access across the US.A decision from the Food and Drug Administration on 16 December repeals a requirement that the drug mifepristone – used in early abortion and miscarriage care – only be dispensed to patients in person from a hospital or health provider. Earlier this year, the FDA had temporarily lifted the in-person requirement for the coronavirus pandemic.Thursday’s action means that more...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRMG

Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect

A federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers to move ahead, reversing a previous decision on a requirement that could affect some 84 million U.S workers. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US appeals court reinstates vaccine mandate for large companies

A US federal appeals court Friday reinstated a Biden administration mandate that large companies require Covid-19 vaccines for their employees, after the move was halted in court in November. President Joe Biden had set a January 4 deadline for companies with more than 100 employees to ensure full vaccination of their workers against Covid-19 -- a rule the administration said would affect more than two-thirds of the country's workforce. The Friday ruling by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals removes an earlier stay, allowing the vaccine order to move ahead, although the matter is likely to head to the Supreme Court. Judge Jane Stranch did not rule on the ultimate merit of the order, but ruled that it had the potential to be found valid to protect American workers from the coronavirus.
U.S. POLITICS
CNBC

Court revives U.S. Covid-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare in 26 states

The mandate is still blocked in 24 states. The mandate requires that federally funded healthcare facilities mandate Covid-19 vaccines or risk losing federal aid. Most U.S. healthcare workers have already been vaccinated by choice. A U.S. federal appeals court on Wednesday revived in 26 states a Biden administration Covid-19 vaccine...
U.S. POLITICS
CNET

Mask mandates now in 8 states, federal mask requirements extended

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. With the omicron variant now detected in 39 states in the US, federal mask mandates have been extended until March 18 in an effort to curb the spread, President Joe Biden recently announced. The federal mandate was originally supposed to expire on Jan. 18.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

2021 Notebook: In 2021, the US right to abortion is in peril

THE BACKGROUND: As 2021 comes to a close, Roe v. Wade — the historic 1973 Supreme Court ruling establishing a nationwide right to abortion — is imperiled as never before. The conservative-leaning Supreme Court indicated in arguments that it would uphold Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, and may even overturn the nationwide right that has existed for nearly 50 years. A decision isn't expected before June.At the very least, a decision in favor of Mississippi would open the door for states to ban abortion much earlier in pregnancy and undermine Roe, as well as the...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Chicago

With Green Light From FDA, Pill Used To End Early Pregnancy Will Be Available By Mail In Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) — There were major developments Friday when it comes to abortion rights in Illinois – including a federal green light to access abortion pills by mail. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, the impact in Illinois is greater than in neighboring states. Many states still require that a doctor be physically present to administer the drug, but that is not the case in Illinois. Planned Parenthood of Illinois says they plan to begin mailing the drug Mifepristone – a pill used to end early pregnancy – early next year. This comes after the Food and Drug Administration permanently eased...
ILLINOIS STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Are Abortion Rights Just for Privileged Careerists?

Dear women of Big Law, did you know that the fight over abortion is all about indulging your hopes and dreams?. That’s how the anti-abortion faction has framed the debate in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Mississippi abortion case that was recently argued before the U.S. Supreme Court. (The state of Mississippi is asking the high court to uphold its abortion law which bans abortion after the 15th week of pregnancy and to overturn Roe v. Wade.)
WOMEN'S HEALTH
UPI News

