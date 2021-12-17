ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kendra Wilkinson Reveals How Real Estate Career Helped Her Get Out Of A ‘Very Lost Place’

By Sarah Jones
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago

Kendra Wilkinson feels ‘excited’ as she pursues her passion for real estate on her new discovery+ reality show, ‘Kendra Sells Hollywood’.

Kendra Wilkinson was in a “very lost place” before she decided to switch careers. Thankfully, the 36-year-old star has since found a passion for real estate which she explores in her new discovery+ series Kendra Sells Hollywood. The reality TV star spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and explained how she transitioned into such a new industry.

“It was a couple years of trying to figure out my life,” the blonde beauty said. “I didn’t think reality TV was coming back and I didn’t think fame was an option anymore. So I started to hang up my cleats, I kind of retired reality TV. I was in a very lost place and I took a couple years to get on my feet and start real estate.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z6cnJ_0dP7EeEH00
Kendra Wilkinson pursues her passion for real estate in ‘Kendra Sells Hollywood’ (discovery+)

The former Girls Next Door star is no stranger to iconic Hollywood homes. Now, as a newly minted real estate agent, she must prove she has the hustle to make it in the intensely competitive Los Angeles real estate market. “I got into real estate for so many reasons,” the Kendra on Top alum shared. “I should’ve chosen it a little earlier to be honest with you. But the time aligned to commit to it and learn it and to enter it with the most amazing, most professional real estate brokers out there.”

The mom-of-two explained how she discovered the love for her newfound passion. “Who doesn’t have a passion for homes and real estate, before and afters, fixing up, and house hunters,” Kendra said. “It’s fun to enter someone else’s home and to be a part of the business. To learn how to stage, design, and sell the property and create some new friendships. This is a new life for me. It’s all working out for me and the kids right now.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PBgKW_0dP7EeEH00
Kendra was in a ‘very lost place’ before she decided to explores her passion for real estate (discovery+)

Kendra Sells Hollywood is so much different than my last 13 years on TV. This time I actually have a job,” she laughed. “Before my job was to film a reality show but now I actually have a job. My show documents me entering the business, learning the business, learning who my partners are, and getting to know my new life.”

Follow Kendra’s journey on Kendra Sells Hollywood on discovery+ as she navigates the Los Angeles’ luxury real estate market.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Kendra Wilkinson Reveals Son Hank Jr., 12, Is 5’8″ & Says She’s ‘Bawling’ Over How Much He’s Grown Up

Kendra Wilkinson revealed her reaction to seeing son Hank IV tower over her in a series of holiday family photos. Kendra Wilkinson was “bawling” after seeing her son Hank IV, 12, all grown up! The 36-year-old reality star, who has been pursuing her passion in real estate on her new discovery+ series Kendra Sells Hollywood, spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed what it was like seeing her son tower over her in a series of snapshots she shared on Thanksgiving with Hank and daughter Alijah, 7, both of whom she shares with ex-husband Hank Baskett.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Kendra Wilkinson’s Son Hank Baskett IV, 11, Towers Over His Gorgeous Mom In Rare Photos

Kendra Wilkinson’s 11-year-old son looked so grown up (and so tall!) in new photos that the model shared from Thanksgiving. Kendra Wilkinson, 36, celebrated Thanksgiving on November 25 by sharing rare photos of her two children, who are so grown up. The actress/model took to social media to post sweet snaps of herself posing with son Hank IV, 11, and daughter Alijah, 7, both of whom she shares with ex-husband Hank Baskett. Kendra’s photos were so cute, but what stood out most about the snapshots was how tall Hank IV has gotten. The soon-to-be teenager even towered over his famous mother in one of the pics!
NFL
HollywoodLife

‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice’s Ex Joe Publicly Flirts With Her Friend Dolores Catania: ‘Sexy’

‘RHONJ’ star Dolores Catania posted a smoking hot bikini picture to Instagram that caught the attention of an old friend: newly-single Joe Giudice!. Joe Giudice, 49, is shooting his shot with a woman that his ex-wife Teresa Giudice, 49, knows very well. Joe, who just recently split from his girlfriend Daniela Fittipaldi, flirted with Dolores Catania, 50, in the comments section of her latest Instagram post. Dolores, who stars on The Real Housewives of New Jersey with her longtime bestie Teresa, rocked a sexy purple bikini and sunglasses while on the beach in her photo that she shared on Dec. 19. Joe, whose also known Dolores for a long, long time, wrote “Sexy” under the snapshot. God knows what Teresa must’ve thought about that!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
TODAY.com

Kendra Wilkinson shares rare photos of her kids — and they look so grown-up!

Reality TV star Kendra Wilkinson is sharing rare photos of her children — and fans can’t believe how grown up they look. In the pictures, 11-year-old Hank IV towers over 5-foot-4 Wilkinson. Alijah, 7, comes up to her mom’s shoulder. “Please tell your babies to stop getting so big,” one...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendra Wilkinson
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Is Officially Divorced

A year after announcing their split, Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova are officially divorced. Us Weekly reported that their divorce was finalized in October 2021. Samodanova filed for divorce back in December 2020 shortly after news broke about their split. The dancers share two children together, Olivia and Zlata.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
POPSUGAR

How to Dress For a Movie Premiere Theme, as Taught by Jaden and Jada Pinkett Smith

Want to see the picture-perfect definition of understanding the (fashion) assignment? Look no further than Jaden and Jada Pinkett Smith at The Matrix Resurrections premiere. While attending a screening in San Francisco on Saturday, the mother-son duo walked the green carpet dressed to the nines in outfits that were very on-theme for the sci-fi film, which stars Jada as Niobe. Styled by Georgia Medley, Jada wore a red strapless Giambattista Valli gown with a voluminous train and matching stockings, seemingly as a nod to the famous red pill vs. blue pill decision featured in The Matrix franchise. She accessorized with Swarovski jewelry and red lace-up Flor de Maria heels.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Real Estate Brokerage#Real Estate Brokers
hotnewhiphop.com

India Royale Shows Off Her Ring Following Lil Durk Engagement

Chicago rapper Lil Durk and his longtime partner India Royale got engaged this weekend during a concert in the rapper's hometown. The "Lion Eyes" artist got down on one knee in front of the entire crowd and India happily said yes, marking an exciting moment for everybody in attendance. India proceeded to remember the incredible moment by posting photos on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

NeNe Leakes Holds Hands With BF Nyonisela Sioh 3 Months After Husband Gregg’s Death

NeNe Leakes appears to be moving on three months after she lost her husband Gregg to cancer. The reality star was spotted holding hands with her new man Nyonisela Sioh. NeNe Leakes looks like she’s happy in love again! The 54-year-old reality star was snapped holding the hand of her new beau, Nyonisela Sioh, in Miami Beach on December 18. The adorable couple were all smiles as they left a restaurant after a romantic date. NeNe was sure to impress her new boyfriend as she was dressed to the nines in a leopard print bodysuit. She accessorized the glamorous look with a chic leather clutch, open-toed high heels and a set of fabulous gold hoop earrings. Her trademark chestnut tresses were left long and loose as she highlighted her natural beauty with just a touch of makeup.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Closer Weekly

Freda Payne’s Son Is Her Heart and Soul! Meet the Singers Only Child Gregory Abbott Jr.

Freda Payne found fame in the ‘60s with her incredible voice as she set out to work with big-name artists in New York City. The “Band of Gold” singer earned her first gold record in 1970 and a successful film and theater career soon followed. One of her biggest achievements was welcoming her son, Gregory Abbott Jr., on September 19, 1977, her 35th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
114K+
Followers
12K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy