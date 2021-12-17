The Sports Drive: NFL Picks Week 15

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
After just 13 games into his first season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Urban Meyer was fired. Between his unprofessional conduct in the locker room and antics off the field earlier in the year at an Ohio bar, the team made the decision to cut ties. The worst case...
The Jacksonville Jaguars fired former coach Urban Meyer for cause, sources told ESPN on Saturday, with the intention of not paying him the remaining four years of his contract. A source within the organization said the Jaguars' reasons for withholding the remaining guarantees are not tied to one specific incident...
Bowl season is officially here for college football and there has already been one major upset. UAB took down No. 13 BYU in the Independence Bowl 31-28 which got the Blazers to a 9-4 finish. The Cougars, on the other hand, finish their season 10-3. Blazers quarterback Dylan Hopkins was...
Carson Wentz and Matthew Judon were not exactly exchanging holiday greetings when they got into it during Saturday’s game. Now Wentz is explaining what happened. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback got in the face of the New England Patriots linebacker Judon in the third quarter. It was a rare display of emotion from the usually-reserved Wentz.
The Jacksonville Jaguars officially fired head coach Urban Meyer earlier this week. Meyer, who won three national championships at the college football level, lasted less than one full season in the National Football League. Which NFL head coaches are next on the chopping block?. According to CBS Sports NFL insider...
Many have been wondering if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will hold onto Antonio Brown following his suspension for allegedly using a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. When Brown was signed to the Buccaneers last season, head coach Bruce Arians said the team wouldn’t be tolerating any non-sense. Does that mean...
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr was carted off the field on Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs after he tried to catch a pass from Justin Herbert and smashed his head extremely hard on the ground. Despite losing consciousness for a short period of time, Parham was diagnosed with a concussion and avoided any serious injury.
The Dallas Cowboys were able to come away with an impressive 21-6 victory against the New York Giants in Week 15. Dallas now sits at 10-4 on the season and have been playing better football than usually do in most of the past decade. The longtime owner of the Cowboys,...
Legendary NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw is very much not a fan of one team’s situation at the quarterback position. The Carolina Panthers played both Cam Newton and P.J. Walker at quarterback during last week’s game. Head coach Matt Rhule plans on doing the same on Sunday. Bradshaw is...
PITTSBURGH -- If you watched the broadcast of the Pittsburgh Steelers versus Tennessee Titans game in Week 15, you probably caught a moment that grabbed your attention. The CBS crew played a video of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger sitting by himself on the tunnel steps during the second half of the game.
Urban Meyer experienced more losing in less than a full season with the Jacksonville Jaguars than he did during his entire seven seasons at Ohio State. While the coach faced many challenges with his first NFL gig, it sounds like the most obvious one bothered him the most. Meyer spoke...
UTEP football scored arguably the best touchdown of the season with a play designed to confuse just about everyone on the field and at home. UTEP was a 13-point underdog to Fresno State in the New Mexico Bowl. So what did they really have to lose?. They played like it,...
Tom Brady may appear to be the corny dad next door on the exterior. But don’t get it twisted, the G.O.A.T.’s got some fire. During Sunday night’s 9-0 shutout loss, Brady’s emotions spilled over onto the Saints’ sideline. Late in the fourth, NBC cameras caught...
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland was reportedly waived by the Minnesota Vikings due to some concerning reports from today’s practice. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the starting CB got into a verbal altercation with coaches during today’s workout. He also reportedly “got into it” with several of his Vikings teammates who were trying to calm him down.
