Wrestling tournament in West Virginia to honor late All-Star Wrestling commentator

HARTS, WV (WOWK) – A wrestling show this weekend in Harts, West Virginia, will honor a local man who passed away suddenly earlier this year. Nathan Bush was just 31 years old at the time.

Bush spent the last decade making a big impact on those around him. “He had a heart of gold,” said Bush’s friend and fellow All-Star Wrestling commentator Josh Brown. “He could make you laugh at any time and he was an all-around great person to be around.”

Brown and Bush spent many evenings together as the commentary team for ASW. After Bush’s death this fall, his friends went to work on a plan to honor him the best way they know how.

“Me and one of the wrestlers named Bruce Grey had talked and we were like you know, maybe do a tournament,” said ASW Promoter Gary Damron. Brown said the tournament is an idea Bush would have loved.

“He was a big, big fan of the single night elimination tournaments with one person being the grand winner at the end,” Brown said.

The eight-person tournament will be this Saturday, Dec. 18 in Harts, West Virginia.

“Four matches start it and by the end, we are going to have one guy win the Nathan Bush Cup,” Brown explained.

Nathan Bush (left) and Josh Brown (right) providing commentary for ASW. Photo courtesy of All-Star Wrestling.

Damron said Bush’s mother will be there to present a trophy to the winning wrestler.

“I just want him to be remembered,” Damron said. “I think he would be very happy with what we are going to do.”

Nathan’s friends remember him not just as someone who loved wrestling but someone who helped them to be their best.

“He helped me along the way of being comfortable with being a commentator,” Brown said. “Because Nathan was big into radio, too. He was a podcaster, he had his own sports broadcast that he would have all the time and he was real big into being the other half of our team but also being the go-to guy.”

The show Saturday will feature several of Bush’s favorite wrestlers. The team at ASW hopes it will be the perfect tribute to the life of someone who meant so much to them.

“This show is important to us because Nathan was such a good friend of ours,” Damron said. “He was such a big part of what we do and so memorializing him in any way we can is something very special to us.”

The show will be at the old Harts High School now known as the Harts Community Center. The show starts at 7 p.m. For more information click here .

Follow Nicky Walters on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.