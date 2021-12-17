ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Wrestling tournament in West Virginia to honor late All-Star Wrestling commentator

By Nicky Walters
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

HARTS, WV (WOWK) – A wrestling show this weekend in Harts, West Virginia, will honor a local man who passed away suddenly earlier this year. Nathan Bush was just 31 years old at the time.

Bush spent the last decade making a big impact on those around him. “He had a heart of gold,” said Bush’s friend and fellow All-Star Wrestling commentator Josh Brown. “He could make you laugh at any time and he was an all-around great person to be around.”

Brown and Bush spent many evenings together as the commentary team for ASW. After Bush’s death this fall, his friends went to work on a plan to honor him the best way they know how.

“Me and one of the wrestlers named Bruce Grey had talked and we were like you know, maybe do a tournament,” said ASW Promoter Gary Damron. Brown said the tournament is an idea Bush would have loved.

“He was a big, big fan of the single night elimination tournaments with one person being the grand winner at the end,” Brown said.

The eight-person tournament will be this Saturday, Dec. 18 in Harts, West Virginia.

“Four matches start it and by the end, we are going to have one guy win the Nathan Bush Cup,” Brown explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CrXrr_0dP7B7Yi00
Nathan Bush (left) and Josh Brown (right) providing commentary for ASW. Photo courtesy of All-Star Wrestling.

Damron said Bush’s mother will be there to present a trophy to the winning wrestler.

“I just want him to be remembered,” Damron said. “I think he would be very happy with what we are going to do.”

Nathan’s friends remember him not just as someone who loved wrestling but someone who helped them to be their best.

“He helped me along the way of being comfortable with being a commentator,” Brown said. “Because Nathan was big into radio, too. He was a podcaster, he had his own sports broadcast that he would have all the time and he was real big into being the other half of our team but also being the go-to guy.”

The show Saturday will feature several of Bush’s favorite wrestlers. The team at ASW hopes it will be the perfect tribute to the life of someone who meant so much to them.

“This show is important to us because Nathan was such a good friend of ours,” Damron said. “He was such a big part of what we do and so memorializing him in any way we can is something very special to us.”

The show will be at the old Harts High School now known as the Harts Community Center. The show starts at 7 p.m. For more information click here .

Follow Nicky Walters on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Signs Offensive Lineman Ashton Craig

Notre Dame has signed 2022 Indiana offensive lineman Ashton Craig. Hometown: Lawrenceburg, Ind. Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Florida State, Nebraska, Baylor, Boston College, Cincinnati, Iowa, Purdue, Iowa State, Wake Forest, Indiana, Duke, Northwestern, Vanderbilt. Recruited By: Jeff Quinn. RECRUITING RANKINGS. On3: 4-star - No. 194 overall - No. 17 interior...
NOTRE DAME, IN
NJ.com

Gateway/Woodbury wins Gator Wrestling Tournament

Gateway/Woodbury captured its own wrestling tournament, outlasting second place Lower Cape May by 43 points in Saturday’s 10-team Gator Tournament in Woodbury Heights. The winners had a total of 187 points, followed Lower Cape May (144) and third place Red Bank Regional (98.5). Gateway/Woodbury had five individual champions and...
WWE
Trentonian

Nottingham wrestling grabs second place at Ewing tournament

EWING TWP. — Although nobody is ever going to confuse the season-opening Ewing Blue Devil Kitashima Classic with the Beast of the East, it was a positive opening for the Nottingham High wrestling team on Saturday. After previously learning its own opening-day tournament had been canceled, Nottingham signed up...
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#Combat#Harts#Asw#The Nathan Bush Cup
WFMJ.com

Howland Wrestling results - Hudson Holiday Tournament

Cons. Semis - Jamaar Barsic (CANTON McKINLEY SENIOR) over Jakob Baxter (HOWLAND) (Dec 2-0) 5th Place Match - Jakob Baxter (HOWLAND) over Cameron Allen (ELLET) (Dec 8-2) Champ. Round 1 - Anthony Fortier (HOWLAND) received a bye. Champ. Round 2 - Ashton Rulewicz (GLENOAK) over Anthony Fortier (HOWLAND) (Fall 3:05)
WWE
gomocs.com

Wrestling Travels to West Virginia for Tri-Match Monday

CHATTANOOGA - The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team will compete for the final time in 2021 vs. Cleveland State and West Virginia on Monday, Dec. 20. The Mocs will face Cleveland State at 10:30 a.m. and dual with the Mountaineers at noon. Both matches will be streamed on ESPN+.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
myalbertlea.com

Lake Mills Wrestling competed in the Battle of Waterloo Tournament

(Story from Lake Mills Head Coach Alex Brandengburg) The Lake Mills wrestling team, along with 30 other schools from around Iowa, traveled to Waterloo for the state’s premier dual tournament December 17 and 18. On the first day of the event, the Bulldogs dropped the opener to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 46-27. “We wrestled fairly average in the first dual,” said Coach Alex Brandenburg. “We needed to pull out a couple more of the close matches to have had a chance against a very good team.” In the consolation semifinals, the team received a bye because original first seed Lisbon dropped out of the meet a day prior. After the bye, Wapsie Valley was the opponent in the 5th place dual. Lake Mills wrestled a great dual to top the Warriors, 50-27. “This was the best dual for us over the course of the two day tournament,” Brandenburg said. “The kids really rebounded well from the first round loss.” For Saturday, the Bulldogs were placed in a round robin bracket with the other three teams who placed fifth in their brackets on Friday. A couple large and traditionally powerful schools, North Scott and Cedar Rapids Prairie, were the first two opponents on Saturday. Results were not good for the team, as the Lancers pummeled the Bulldogs 54-15 and Hawks won 46-26. “With how young we are and up against schools the size of these two, we seemed completely outmanned,” Brandenburg noted. “We did wrestle better against Prairie than North Scott but lost too many close matches.” Union of LaPorte City was paired with Lake Mills for the final dual of the tournament, and the Bulldogs captured a tight 42-37 victory. “This was an ugly win, but we will take it.” Brandenburg said. “The Battle of Waterloo was a tough two days for our team, but wrestling some of the best teams in the state will make our kids better in the long run.”
WATERLOO, IA
Crookston Daily Times

Crookston Hosts Annual Youth Wrestling Tournament

The Crookston Pirates youth wrestlers are making waves in their recent tournaments. The week before, Crookston hosted its annual youth wrestling tournament where over 140 kids participated. Eight kids placed first, qualifying for Jaycee State. They include Cass Hanson, Deeken Solheim, Jacob Kresl, Kamden Lessard, Graden Gudvangen, Briar Gudvangen, Eli...
CROOKSTON, MN
Macomb Daily

Dakota rolls to Macomb County wrestling tournament championship

The future is bright for wrestling at Dakota and Algonac. The present is pretty good, too. The Cougars and Muskrats finished 1-2 in the team standings Saturday at the Macomb County Invitational at Dakota. Dakota had 318.5 points to 263.5 for Algonac. Anchor Bay was third with 196 points, followed by De La Salle 141.5, Armada 139, Fraser 131, Warren-Mott 130.5, Chippewa Valley 113, Eisenhower 111 and Lamphere 105.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy