COVID has wreaked havoc across the NFL this week, and unfortunately, some key pass-catchers are proving adept at catching more than just footballs. Kadarius Toney, Allen Robinson, Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Jaylen Waddle, Austin Hooper, Tyler Higbee, and Tyler Lockett have all wound up on the reserve/COVID list, but they're not the only ones start 'em, sit 'em headaches. Injuries and other illnesses have plenty of key receivers up in the air for Week 15. D.J. Moore, Zach Ertz, Marquise Brown, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are among the biggest "'questionable" pass-catchers, and all will have fantasy football owners frantically checking for the latest updates throughout the day on Sunday (see below).

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO