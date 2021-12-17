SIGNING DAY: Midland Trinity’s Escamilla joins sister at LCU

MIDLAND, Texas: The headline could have been ‘Escamilla signs to play golf at Lubbock Christian’ but you’ve heard that one before. The third of four golfing siblings at Midland Trinity, Ali Escamilla made things official Thursday when she signed to play golf at Lubbock Christian, where she will join her sister, Aspen. check out the video above to hear what it means to her!

