ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

SIGNING DAY: Midland Trinity’s Escamilla joins sister at LCU

ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oGXcu_0dP76rCl00

MIDLAND, Texas: The headline could have been ‘Escamilla signs to play golf at Lubbock Christian’ but you’ve heard that one before. The third of four golfing siblings at Midland Trinity, Ali Escamilla made things official Thursday when she signed to play golf at Lubbock Christian, where she will join her sister, Aspen. check out the video above to hear what it means to her!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB goes over 100 again, blows out Randall

ODESSA, Texas: For the second straight day against the Randall Saints, the UTPB Falcons went over the 100-point mark, this time setting the school record for points in regulation with 126 powered by three triple-doubles and a stellar day from Kendall Frey. Check out the video above for highlights!
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
Midland, TX
Sports
City
Midland, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
ABC Big 2 News

HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB women cruise past Southwest 83-41

ODESSA, Texas: In a rare weekday matinee against the University of the Southwest (NM,) The UTPB women’s basketball team (3-8) rolled thanks to a career-high 16 point contribution from Ally Haman and 19 points from Alexus Wykoff. Check out the video above for highlights!
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

SIGNING DAY: Legacy’s Brazzell officially chooses Tulane

MIDLAND, Texas: Midland Legacy Wide Receiver Chris Brazzell officially signed to play football at Tulane Wednesday. After a stellar senior year at Legacy in which he caught 52 passes for over 800 yards and 12 touchdowns, Brazzell re-opened his recruitment earlier this month. Brazzell says he chose Tulane for their academic prowess as well as […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland’s Hogan Park to Get Makeover

MIDLAND, Texas–The City of Midland is excited to announce a big, new makeover. Pioneer Natural Resources announced a huge partnership with the City of Midland to help redevelop Hogan Park. The company announced a $2.5 million dollar commitment towards a new partnership that will help redevelop 128 acres of Hogan Park. This pledge will create […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Raines Resigns as Howard Softball Coach

BIG SPRING, Texas: Howard College announced Thursday head softball coach Kelly Raines has resigned to take the head coaching job and serve as the athletic director at Galveston College. In 16 seasons at Howard, Raines led the Hawks to eight conference championships, seven regional championships and won conference Coach of the Year eight times.
BIG SPRING, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signing Day#Lcu#Midland Trinity#Lubbock Christian
ABC Big 2 News

Remarkable Women: MISD Superintendent, Dr. Angelica Ramsey

MIDLAND, TX. (NEXSTAR) — There are many Remarkable Women across the basin, including Dr. Angelica Ramsey. She’s the superintendent of Midland ISD, and taking care of others is something she’s been doing her whole life.“Just having to grow up a little bit faster because you do have to take care of yourself. So all of […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

RRC takes ‘major step’ to reduce earthquakes

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (Nexstar)- With four more earthquakes on Wednesday and Thursday occurring in Northwest Midland County, the Railroad Commission is ordering the indefinite suspension of all deep oil and gas produced water injection in the area effective on Dec. 31. This is the latest in a series of actions the RRC has taken to help […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Monahans High School Paralympian signs with Division 1 college

MONAHANS, Texas (Nexstar) – A local athlete making waves in the paralympic world, Monahans High School racer Hope Santiago has been sought after by many universities from across the country, and this week she finally signed with a division one institution. “It took me a very long time to get to this point and I’ve […]
MONAHANS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Creamlab opens second location in Odessa

A local ice cream shop is doing so well, it just opened up its second store. Creamlab N7 just opened up inside Music City Mall. After years of success in Midland, the store expanded to a second location. “It’s all fresh and creamy,” says Armando Anchondo, who owns Creamlab N7 with his family. “You’re going […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC Big 2 News

A night of sights and sounds at Centennial Plaza

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Tis the season of good tunes and Christmas lights! In the holiday spirit, Centennial Park hosted ‘Music in the Park’ tonight from 6 pm to 8 pm featuring a Basin favorite “The Croakin’ Toads”. Many people came out to enjoy some of their holiday favorites while basking under the twinkling light […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Remarkable Women: Meet Jane Bennett

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Jane Bennett is behind the many ideas to help better serve our veterans in the community. The group she leads is one of the largest in the state. “After our father passed away, we moved back home [and] I had given up my interior decorating business in Colorado,” said Bennett. “I […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa Structure Fire

ODESSA, Texas–Around 2:27 on Friday afternoon, Odessa Fire Rescue got called to a structure fire that had broken out at 3840 Ogilvy Avenue, Odessa, Texas. Upon arrival to the scene, OFR identified the structure as a commercial building. Odessa Fire Department Batallion Chief, Quentin Dobmeier says, “It was a commercial manufacturing plant that ha a […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Duclair taking steps toward NHL dream in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas: Chris Duclair has been working towards his hockey dreams since he was seven years old, but it has always been a labor of love. With a brother in the NHL, Duclair has always had a hockey role model close by, but the Quebec native never thought his talents would take him to the […]
NHL
ABC Big 2 News

Recognize this man?

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.  According to a Facebook post, on August 6, OPD responded to Walgreens at 1708 W 8th Street to investigate. The man pictured below is accused of stealing money from a safe.  Anyone who recognizes this […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy