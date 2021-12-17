ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

North Mississippi prepares for possible flooding

By Tom Dees, FOX13Memphis.com
 3 days ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — All the rain expected in parts of North Mississippi over the next few days could cause some flooding for low-lying roads in western DeSoto County.

FOX13 talked to the county officials and the people who live there about what they are watching out for.

After last week’s storms, the DeSoto County Roads Department said they had been out cleaning leaves and limbs from ditches to make sure they don’t overflow.

In the Lake Cormorant area, the county says several roads have a tendency to flood. Natasha McKinney says once it starts raining, she doesn’t get out.

“They be pretty slick, and we have a lot of flooding on the side of the roads,” McKinney said.

Some of the roads near Lake Cormorant High School flood out, but when they do, the county roads department said there are other ways around, and the water usually goes down quickly.

Edgardo Izarry lives here in Lake Cormorant.

“From what I have seen from the rain from the last week, I don’t have any concerns in this area,” said Lake Cormorant resident Edgardo Izarry.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Multiple tornadoes and thunderstorms that struck the Great Plains and upper Midwest on Dec. 15 were the result of a rare event called a derecho, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. It was the first on record in December in the United States. WHAT IS A DERECHO?
FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

