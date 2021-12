A downgrade within the sector is adding to today's pressure on Canadian pot stocks. Tilray recently added another U.S.-based alcohol company to its portfolio. General market weakness is hitting many sectors today, especially higher-risk holdings. Cannabis stocks certainly qualify as high-risk, and Canadian names Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), Hexo (NASDAQ:HEXO), and OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) are all in the red in Monday morning trading. As of 11:08 a.m. ET, these stocks were trading down 6.1%, 5%, and 4.7%, respectively.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO