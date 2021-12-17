ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

3 men accused of leaving overdosed model and designer at California hospitals, cops say

By Helena Wegner
Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree men were arrested this week in the deaths of a model and designer who overdosed on drugs, California police said. David Pearce, 37, was arrested on manslaughter charges in the deaths of the two women. Michael Ansbach, 47, and Brandt Osborn, 42, were arrested on accessory...

