Congress & Courts

Biden signals Build Back Better may be delayed until next year

By Steve Holland, Eric Beech
Reuters
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday appeared to acknowledge that his Build Back Better spending bill may not pass Congress in the remaining weeks of this year, saying Democrats would seek to advance the legislation "over the days and weeks ahead."

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has set a Christmas deadline for passing the $1.75 trillion social spending and climate change bill, but negotiations have slowed to a crawl.

Biden has been in negotiations with moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who has withheld his support for the bill, making him a key vote in the evenly divided chamber.

"I believe that we will bridge our differences and advance the Build Back Better plan, even in the face of fierce Republican opposition," Biden said in a statement.

He said Manchin has reiterated his support for the overall cost of the bill. He said negotiations are continuing but more time is needed.

A source familiar with their conversations said talks between Biden and Manchin have been going poorly with the two "far apart" on the contents of a bill.

"It takes time to finalize these agreements, prepare the legislative changes, and finish all the parliamentary and procedural steps needed to enable a Senate vote," Biden said in his statement.

The legislation has been passed by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives but faces a harder slog in the Senate.

Manchin is coming under increasing fire from fellow Democrats over his stance. They accuse him of holding up Democratic priorities.

Manchin has waved off the criticism.

"No one pressures me, I'm from West Virginia," Manchin told CNN.

Biden said he had spoken to Schumer and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi about his most recent discussions with Manchin and that he believes Manchin supporting the funding plan.

He said talks with Manchin would continue next week.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Diane Craft and Stephen Coates

mediaite.com

‘He Doesn’t Have the Guts’: Bernie Sanders Tears Into Joe Manchin for Killing Build Back Better Bill

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) railed at Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) for pulling the plug on President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. Manchin announced on Fox News Sunday that he won’t support the bill, which virtually torpedoes months of effort by the Democrats to get that legislation passed in Congress. CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Sanders for his response on State of the Union, and he bitterly commented that Manchin “will have a lot of explaining to do to the people of West Virginia, to tell him why he doesn’t have the guts to take on the drug companies, to lower the cost of prescription drugs, why he is not prepared to expand home healthcare…”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vox

Joe Manchin may have doomed American climate policy

On Sunday, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) may have delivered a final blow to the United States’s best chance to take action on the climate crisis this decade. After months of negotiations with the White House and Democratic leaders, Manchin announced on Fox News that he will be a “no” vote on the centerpiece of the president’s domestic agenda in its current form. That agenda — known as the Build Back Better Act — would have invested $555 billion in clean electricity, electric vehicles, and reducing methane emissions. Although the $1.75 trillion bill has already passed the House of Representatives, a no vote from Manchin would ensure the bill does not have a path forward in the Senate. That’s because Democrats were relying on a budget process that requires 50 Senate votes to get it to President Joe Biden’s desk.
CONGRESS & COURTS
BGR.com

People need to stop losing their minds over Joe Manchin and Biden’s stimulus check bill

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, last chance for Black Friday deals, more Congressional Democrats have spent this final Sunday before Christmas in a state of collective freakout, over West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin finally and unequivocally tanking President Biden’s Build Back Better spending plan. And that’s a shame — the response from Democrats, that is. Here’s what’s going on, to catch everyone up to speed. The rest of Biden’s agenda is now essentially at the mercy of whatever happens in the midterm election year of 2022. That’s because the Senate has now adjourned for 2021. Without, of course,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#House Of Representatives#Build Back Better#Democratic#Republican#Cnn
US News and World Report

Biden Electric Vehicle Push Hits Setback in U.S Senate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bid by the White House to dramatically boost electric vehicle tax credits hit a major roadblock on Sunday when a key Senate Democrat said he would not support a $1.75 trillion domestic investment bill. West Virginia's Joe Manchin appeared to deal a fatal blow to President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

AOC says it's 'delusional' to think Democrats will get reelected without liberal priorities like student debt

If Democrats think they're going to get reelected, they're "delusional," U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed in a Twitter post Friday. The New York Democrat claimed that the party's failure to push through progressive priorities like student debt and the child tax credit, set to lapse at the end of the year means the party will likely lose its congressional majorities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
