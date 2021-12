Imagine passing an exam, and thinking your success was down to the socks you wore or the number of biscuits you'd eaten, rather than the hours of study you'd put in. This is an issue of 'credit assignment', where a person or animal attributes the wrong outcome to an event, exists in a variety of psychiatric disorders, like addiction or OCD where people still believe that drug consumption on engaging in certain rituals will lead to positive outcomes.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO