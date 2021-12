TaylorSense earns an Editors’ Pick award for being a neat piece of acoustic high tech, and for raising overall guitar-health consciousness. What would your acoustic guitar tell you if it could talk? Taylor Guitars’ TaylorSense facilitates that proposition by gathering vital information about your instrument and sending updates to your phone. I tested it on a trip from the San Francisco Bay Area to Wawona, California, in Yosemite National Park. As it turned out, the guitar had a lot of the same things to say that other family members might, like “It’s hot,” “I’m thirsty,” “Energy is low” and “Ouch, be more careful!” It was actually quite surprising to realize how much happens to one’s six-string travel companion on such an adventure.

