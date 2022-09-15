Versed’s Game-Changing Retinol Body Lotion Gets Rid of Your Dark Spots, Bumps & Dry Skin—& It’s on Sale

You know how important retinol is for your face. Nothing — aside from sunscreen — has a bigger impact on your skin. So, if it’s so game-changing, why do we only use it on our face? That’s where Versed’s Firm Ground Retinol Body Lotion comes in. The affordable clean beauty brand has taken the technology we love so much for our face and added it to a body lotion, so you no longer have to ignore 97 percent of your skin. Even better, it’s currently on sale with code COOLDOWN10 right now.

Retinol works by increasing cell turnover for improved skin texture, fewer acne breakouts and less visible fine lines. It also brightens skin, reducing the appearance of dark spots and acne marks, so it’s basically a must-have in any beauty routine. If you’re anything like me, you have many of these skincare issues not just on your face, but on your body, too. Firm Ground Retinol Body Lotion contains .1 percent encapsulated retinol and glycine soja (soybean) oil to work that skin-turnover magic, as well as cocoa butter, vegan squalane and vitamin E to hydrate skin. Because it is a body lotion , after all.

I haven’t gotten a chance to try it yet (it’s on the way!) but so far, the reviews of Versed’s newest drop are really good. “I have dry skin , texture and some pigmentation. My skin is glowing, healthy and hydrating!” says one fan. “I am especially happy with the results on the back of legs, which had previously been especially dry with some scarring. My skin is overall much more smooth and soft,” says another.

Fans are especially loving this lotion for clearing up keratosis pilaris, which are tiny bumps, often on the upper arms and thighs caused by too much of a protein called keratin. The retinol works to unclog pores and leave softer skin behind. ” I knew that retinol speeded cell turnover and regeneration, so on a hunch I applied it to the keratosis pilaris (bumpy chicken skin) on the backs of my arms overnight. The next morning, it was darn near gone,” says one big fan.

What more could you want? Grab Versed’s Firm Ground Retinol Body Lotion now while it’s 10 percent off, alongside other bestsellers from the brand at discount.