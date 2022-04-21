ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Gifts for $100 and Under for Moms, Dads, Grads and More

By Danielle Directo-Meston
 2 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re shopping for a mom, dad, grad or anyone else that you appreciate, you don’t have to break the bank for a thoughtful present. From stylish smart home devices and self-care essentials, to treats for film fanatics and beauty buffs, we’ve rounded up some of the best gifts for $100 and under to consider for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, graduations, birthdays and any other celebrations on your calendar.

And if you’re seeking surprises for your favorite Disney or Marvel superfans, gamers , techies , globetrotters and other recipients, we’ve got other gift guides for them, too.

Maison Margiela Replica Candle Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FWBdq_0dP4310a00

For the fragrance fanatics, Maison Margiela’s candle gift set includes Lazy Sunday Morning (a soft floral scent), By the Fireplace (which has warm and spicy notes of clove, chestnut and vanilla) and Bubble Bath (rose, jasmine and lavender) lets them evoke exactly what each 2.5-ounce votive’s name suggests.

Maison Margiela Replica Candle Set

$85


Buy now

Renpho Leg Massager

Whether they’re a runner, a jogger or anyone else who appreciates on-demand relaxation, Renpho’s leg massager lets them relieve their feet and calves after a long day of standing or sitting. This wrap-on adjustable massager has five modes and four strengths so recipients can customize their R&R session. It’s great for alleviating tight muscles and promoting circulation any time of the day at home or at the office.

Buy: Renpho Leg Massager $79.99

Courant Catch:3 Essentials Wireless Charging Tray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qjxZH_0dP4310a00

On sale for $80 for through May 8, Courant’s Courant’s Oprah Winfrey -approved Catch:3 Essentials wireless charging station is for recipients who prefer to keep their devices powered up on something that looks right at home with their fashionable abode. This Qi-certified pad delivers fast charging to most smartphones (including iPhones), while the tray lets users keep their keys, wallet, jewelry and other items in one place after a long day.

Courant Catch:3 Essentials Wireless Charging Tray (reg. $100)

$80


Buy now

The Wild One Pet Bed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36bviZ_0dP4310a00

Whether you’re gifting a furry family member or a pet parent, The Wild One’s stylish tiered foam beds ($95 to $165) let pups and felines lounge in comfort. (Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande’s pets have been spotted in the brand’s goods.)

The Wild One Bed

$95 to $165


Buy now

Studs CZ Best Seller Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VSaXo_0dP4310a00

For the ear accoutrements collector, Studs’ CZ Best Seller Set makes it easy to give their lobes a fashionable upgrade.

Studs CZ Best Seller Set

$88


Buy now

Studio 189 Bogolan Print Beach Towel

This fun double-sided printed beach towel from Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson’s Africa-inspired label Studio 189 will bring global vibes to your giftee’s coastal adventures.

Buy: Studio 189 Bogolan Print Beach Towel $75.00

Caraway Home Fry Pan

Whether they’re a new grad, a mom or a dad, upgrade their worn-out cookware with Caraway’s non-stick frying pan . Available in a range of chic colors, the 10.5-inch pan has a non-stick coating that makes it easy (and fun) to sautée and fry eggs, veggies and more, and it’s safe for induction, gas and electric stoves and oven-friendly up to 550 degrees. Kate Hudson and Mindy Kaling are among the stars who have shared their favorite Caraway kitchenware on social media.

Caraway Home Fry Pan

$95


Buy now

Kodak Printomatic Digital Instant Print Camera

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xz4hl_0dP4310a00

Recently spotted on The Kardashians on Hulu , Kodak’s pocket-sized Printomatic digital camera instantly prints full-color images (with no ink cartridges needed) on Zink’s two-inch-by-three-inch photo paper. The five megapixel point-and-shoot camera has a wide-angle f/2 lens and a light sensor that turns on automatically in low-light settings.

Buy: Kodak Printomatic Digital Instant Print Camera $49.99

Through a Different Lens: Stanley Kubrick Photographs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PeMfV_0dP4310a00

Film fanatics can flip through this 328-page book featuring photos from iconic director Stanley Kubrick during his five-year stint as a teenage photographer for Look magazine. From scenes of everyday life in New York in the late 1940s to behind-the-curtain images at circuses, the tome features about 300 photos and magazine tear sheets.

Buy: ‘Through a Different Lens: Stanley Kubrick Photographs’ $51.93

The Conservatory Costa Brazil Sal De Banho Bath Salt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rpzYh_0dP4310a00

Inspire your giftee to wind down like a Hollywood insider with The Conservatory’s relaxing Costa Brazil bath salts , which contain a proprietary blend of copaiba and passion fruit oils that nourish the skin.

Buy: The Conservatory Costa Brazil Sal De Banho Bath Salt $67

Flikr Fire Personal Concrete Fireplace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xRXrZ_0dP4310a00

Who wouldn’t want to fire up their own personal flame for roasting marshmallows, staying toasty or upgrading their basic candle? Flikr’s portable fireplace is made of concrete and needs only five ounces of isopropyl alcohol to deliver 50 minutes of burn time indoors or outdoors.

Flikr Fire Personal Concrete Fireplace (reg. $100)

$79


Buy now

Sony SRS XB23 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g0GNX_0dP4310a00

Sony’s waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker turns up the style and bass for giftees who love listening to music, podcasts or the news on the go.

Buy: Sony SRS XB23 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Shearling Wool Clog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2svD7r_0dP4310a00

If you need more cozy gift ideas , try Parachute’s fluffy pair of shearling wool clogs , which will wrap your giftee’s feet in warmth and comfort.

Shearling Wool Clog

$99


Buy now

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cyzuk_0dP4310a00

Fitness enthusiasts can stay on track with their workouts and wellness through the new year with Fitbit’s Inspire 2 fitness and health tracker , which is on sale for over 20 percent off. Wearers can track their steps, hourly activity and distance, resting heart rate, calories burned, sleep and more, and the water-resistant device also comes with a free year of Fitbit Premium for users.

Buy: Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker (reg. $100) $78.00

Everlane The Cozy-Stretch Pocket Scarf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M8241_0dP4310a00

Available in five chic colors, Everlane’s unisex Cozy-Stretch Pocket Scarf keeps wearers warm and organized during winter and beyond.

Everlane The Cozy-Stretch Pocket Scarf (reg. $78)

$46


Buy now

Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Voile and Balm Lip Gift Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gWWEc_0dP4310a00

The perfect treat for fashion and beauty lovers, Gucci’s three-piece lip set includes a radiant red lipstick, a matte rose color and a nourishing lip balm.

Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Voile and Balm Lip Gift Set

$90


Buy now

Cuyana Vanity Case

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uKbos_0dP4310a00

Whether they’re a frequent flyer or a busy bee, this sleek leather vanity case from Cuyana (the brand has been seen on Meghan Markle, Natalie Portman and Jessica Alba) will keep their belongings organized. It’s available in five stylish colors; add a monogram for a personalized touch.

Cuyana Vanity Case

$95


Buy now

Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker

Simplify their home routines — whether it’s checking the weather, turning on lights or playing their favorite tunes — with Google’s Nest smart speaker , which is on sale for $64 (regularly $100) for a limited time during the holidays. The Bluetooth- and Wi-Fi-enabled wirelesss speaker is great for Google Assistant users who want to control all of their smart devices, get updates on their schedules and much more, while delivering vibrant, adaptive sound with deep bass and crisp vocals. The device can be paired with another Nest Audio speaker for room-to-room listening and phone calls.

Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker (reg. $100)

$64


Buy now

The Little Market Acacia Wood Vegetable Platter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13i0K1_0dP4310a00

Handmade in the Philippines, this acacia wood vegetable platte r from The Little Market — which supports artisans and their communities around the globe — is the perfect gift for socially-conscious hosts and decor devotees.

The Little Market Acacia Wood Vegetable Platter

$98


Buy now

Allbirds R&R Sweater

Already known for its comfortable shoes, Allbirds added apparel and accessories to its lineup this year. This giftable R&R crewneck sweater (also available in women’s sizes ) is made with the brand’s super-comfy blend of organic pima cotton, hemp and Tencel and features a slim and structured fit that’s perfect for spring and summer layering.

Allbirds R&R Sweatshirt

$98


Buy now

Ibiza Bohemia by Maya Boyd and Renu Kashyap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gLbb_0dP4310a00

For when your giftee can’t jet-set to another locale, whisk them away to Ibiza with travel writer Maya Boyd and fashion stylist/editor Renu Kashyap’s 300-page book that highlights the Mediterranean island’s creative spirit through stunning photos, stories and quotes.

'Ibiza Bohemia' by Maya Boyd and Renu Kashyap

$95


Buy now

Taylor Stitch Minimalist Billfold Wallet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jjVQp_0dP4310a00

Upgrade their worn-out wallet with a sleek new billfold from Taylor Stitch (Julia Roberts reportedly shopped at the brand’s San Francisco boutique.) The navy leather billfold is made of full-grain Spanish cowhide and features six card slots, an interior cash pocket and hand-painted edges for a luxe finish. Other colors available.

Taylor Stitch Minimalist Billfold Wallet

$98


Buy now

Lindsay Albanese The Drop Leather Hat Holder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mcgdl_0dP4310a00

Ahead of sun hat season , this handy topper holder makes it easy for busy recipients to clip their fedora or boater to their bag or beach tote after the sunset.

Lindsay Albanese The Drop Leather Hat Holder

$55


Buy now

Click here to read the full article.

