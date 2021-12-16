ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former anchor shares inside story on Fox News' 'War on Christmas'

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
The ‘War on Christmas’ actually began centuries ago – but Fox News figured out how to...

CNN

Fox's worst week? Dominion ruling adds to drumbeat of bad news for the network

New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. On Sunday the Fox News Channel's news facade was chipped away when Chris Wallace decamped to CNN. On Monday the hypocrisy of Fox's biggest stars was highlighted by a bipartisan House committee. On Tuesday the network belatedly and weakly defended itself. And the week wasn't even half over yet.
CNN

Fox stays silent about new texts that expose Hannity and Ingraham's Jan. 6 hypocrisy

New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Fox News did not bother to air Monday night's meeting of the House committee investigating the 1/6 attack. Neither did Newsmax or One America News. So right-wing TV audiences did not hear when Rep. Liz Cheney revealed that some of Fox's biggest stars pressed Mark Meadows for help during the siege of the Capitol.
CNN

The surprising reason you can't find cream cheese anywhere

New York (CNN Business) — This year hackers have unleashed cyberattacks against pipelines, ferry boats, meat packers, even police departments. And now they've come for the cream cheese. In October, a cyberattack against the largest US cheese manufacturer contributed to a nationwide cream cheese shortage shortly before the holidays,...
Slate

Who Is the Least Despicable Person on Fox News Now?

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace ended his Sunday interview show this weekend with a big announcement: After 18 years in the host’s chair, he would leave Fox News. “I want to try something new, to go beyond politics, to all the things I’m interested in,” said Wallace, who is headed for a new streaming service from CNN. “I’m ready for a new adventure, and I hope you’ll check it out.” While the announcement was unexpected, Wallace’s departure did not entirely take me by surprise. There’s only so long anyone can stand the burden of being the most credible person at Fox News.
KFVS12

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace leaving network for CNN

NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran anchor Chris Wallace has left Fox News after 18 years for CNN, dealing a significant blow to Fox’s news operation at a time that it has been overshadowed by the network’s opinion side. Wallace delivered the surprising news that he was leaving...
mediaite.com

Dispatch from The War on Christmas: Fox News Defies Arsonists and Hecklers at Grand Relighting of Tree

NEW YORK — Deafening chants of “USA” and “Let’s Go Brandon” broke out on the corner of 48th Street and 6th Avenue in midtown Manhattan. The occasion: some 40 hours after Fox News’s “All-American Christmas Tree” was set on fire by a suspected arsonist, a new tree with a commanding presence beneath Fox’s headquarters was given the gift of electricity.
Vice

Fox News Finally Got the War on Christmas It’s Always Wanted

Fox News’ “All-American” Christmas tree in midtown Manhattan was engulfed in flames early Wednesday morning, in what police suspect was an act of arson. The tree—not an actual tree but a 50-foot-tall wire cone covered in greenery—was decorated in 100,000 red, white, and blue lights and 10,000 glass ornaments, and took over 21 hours to assemble, according to Fox News. It caught fire shortly after midnight on Wednesday.
The Independent

‘Hate crime’: Fox News covers its Christmas tree fire for 36 hours straight as major news story

A man was arrested and charged on Wednesday for setting fire to the Christmas tree outside Fox News – an event the network covered solidly for 36 hours.The 50ft artificial Christmas tree stands outside the network’s headquarters in New York. The authorities quickly extinguished the blaze early on Wednesday morning. For a day and a half, the network continued to cover the incident as a major story with a heated commentary, and suggested a possible growing rebellion against Christianity, lawlessness in the US, and left-wing extremism.The network dubbed the tree decorated in red, white and blue, an “All-American Christmas...
The Oakland Press

Former Fox 2 anchor’s latest novel furthers story of CIA operative

There was an eight-year gap between Alan Lee’s first and second novels. But there’s a good reason why. Life got in the way, the former Fox 2 Detroit news anchor explains. After the publication of 2013’s “Sandstorm” — which introduced ex-CIA operative Alex Koves — Lee and Sean Quisenberry Lee, his wife of 26 years, moved from Franklin to Orange County, Calif. Their eldest son went to the University of Southern California, and their youngest son began high school. Lee, a Chicago native and Purdue University alumnus who once played semi-professional baseball, trained his youngest, who tried out for the freshman baseball team (which he made) before researching and writing “Ashes to Ashes.”
Christmas Tree Outside Fox News Set On Fire

A 49-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly setting a Christmas tree outside the News Corp building on fire. The tree went up in flames early Wednesday morning and was completely scorched by time it was extinguished. The 50-foot tree had been decorated with 10,000 ornaments and 100,000 lights. The...
The Atlantic

Fox Hosts Knew—And Lied Anyway

According to right-wing media figures, the January 6 sacking of the Capitol that disrupted the counting of the 2020 electoral votes was “a false-flag operation.” It was just “politicians” having their “jobs disrupted for two hours.” It was “mostly peaceful.” It was a “setup,” or perhaps it was the work of “antifa,” but those who were arrested and prosecuted are definitely “political prisoners.” Whatever happened, whether it was just a few misguided tourists or an inside job, Donald Trump is certainly not to blame and should not face punishment.
TheDailyBeast

Man Arrested for Torching Fox News Christmas Tree

A man was taken into custody early Wednesday morning after allegedly setting Fox News’ massive Christmas tree on fire. The blaze started shortly after midnight in front of the News Corporation building on Fox News Square in Manhattan, which also houses the Wall Street Journal and New York Post offices. The fire quickly destroyed the holiday decorations. Trees nearby were also heavily damaged in the fire.
The Independent

Tucker Carlson calls for everyone to stop talking about ‘boring’ Covid as US hits 120,000 new cases a day

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been slammed for calling on his viewers to stop talking about Covid-19, claiming that it’s time to move on from the uninteresting topic.“If you find yourself living in a place where people are still talking about Covid nonstop two years in, it is time to move. Not just because your neighbours have been brainwashed — though obviously, they have been — but because your neighbours are boring,” he said on the Fox News show Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday night.“Tucker says everyone should stop talking about COVID and I hope he takes his...
