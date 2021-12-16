Former anchor shares inside story on Fox News' 'War on Christmas'

There was an eight-year gap between Alan Lee’s first and second novels. But there’s a good reason why. Life got in the way, the former Fox 2 Detroit news anchor explains. After the publication of 2013’s “Sandstorm” — which introduced ex-CIA operative Alex Koves — Lee and Sean Quisenberry Lee, his wife of 26 years, moved from Franklin to Orange County, Calif. Their eldest son went to the University of Southern California, and their youngest son began high school. Lee, a Chicago native and Purdue University alumnus who once played semi-professional baseball, trained his youngest, who tried out for the freshman baseball team (which he made) before researching and writing “Ashes to Ashes.”
