Bgirl City was formed for the girls who shared the same passion as the b-boy, but did not share the same opportunities. Because, the scene had not had their dose of women empowerment yet in the 1990s and early 2000s. But that changed, as Bgirl City helped make sure moms were about to bring their kids to the park for breakdance sessions, instead of just swings and slides. A b-girl (female breakdancer) was about to pick up a criminal record, but instead created her own music playlist that would lead to soul shifting cyphers (breakdance gatherings).

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO