Elections

North Shropshire by-election news – live: Lib Dems win with 6,000 majority in 'message to Boris Johnson'

By Lamiat Sabin,Colin Drury,Stuti Mishra and Sam Hancock
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

The Liberal Democrats have defeated the Conservatives to win the North Shropshire by-election with a 5,925 majority, just two years after the Tories won the seat with a 23,000 majority

Helen Morgan – who came third with just 10 per cent of the vote in the same seat in the 2019 general election – won with 17,957 votes, while her Tory rival Neil Shastri-Hurst’s scored 12,032. It means the area will not have a blue MP for the first time in more than a century.

The contest was triggered after former MP Owen Paterson resigned having been found to have breached lobbying rules. Mr Paterson had held the seat for 24 years until he quit on 5 November, following a botched attempt by Boris Johnson to shield him from a 30-day suspension.

Mr Johnson will no doubt be looking on at the result with some concern, just days after his authority was challenged when almost 100 Tory rebels voted against measures in his newly-enacted Covid ‘plan B’. Sir Ed Davey, the Lib Dem leader, said this morning’s result represented a “clear message to the PM that [his] party is over”.

Related
The Independent

Keir Starmer hints at informal pact with Liberal Democrats at next general election

Keir Starmer has signalled he could be open to informal pacts with the Liberal Democrats and smaller parties at the next general election in order to remove Boris Johnson from No 10 and deprive the Tories of a majority.The Labour leader’s comments come a week after the Lib Dems overturned a 23,000 majority in the ultra-safe Conservative seat of North Shropshire, dealing a significant blow to the prime minister’s authority.Earlier in the summer, Ed Davey’s party also stormed to victory in Chesham and Amersham, despite the Tories winning a majority of over 16,000 votes in the constituency in the 2019...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Starmer sets out how he plans to beat 'dishonest' Johnson

Boris Johnson is “dishonest”, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said as he claimed the Prime Minister was now being seen for “what he really is” by voters.Sir Keir said “I don’t think many people believe him, I certainly don’t” over his response to the allegations about lockdown-busting Christmas parties in Downing Street.His comments came as former prime minister David Cameron said Mr Johnson had been able to “get away with things” that he could not, including dodging media scrutiny and hiring a personal photographer at the taxpayers’ expense.Ayesha Hazarika: "Do you think the prime minister's a liar?"Keir Starmer: "I think...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: Tory polls dive as police watchdog to decide on No 10 party probe before Christmas

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is due to decide before the end of the week whether it will investigate a Green peer’s complaint about the Metropolitan Police’s handling of an alleged Downing Street party.Baroness Jones of Moulsecoomb suggested the force’s “refusal to investigate” allegations about an event held at No 10 on 18 December last year – during lockdown – could amount to “aiding and abetting a criminal offence”.In her complaint, Lady Jones also claimed commissioner Dame Cressida Dick’s refusal to look into the potentially illegal Christmas do could amount to “a conflict of interest and a...
POLITICS
The Independent

How will Boris Johnson govern his unruly cabinet?

Can Boris Johnson fix his fractured cabinet? According to reports, only four of his cabinet colleagues backed any of the three options for new anti-Omicron measures the prime minister presented to them during their unusually long (more than two hours) and disharmonious session. Those who sided with the prime minister...
POLITICS
The Independent

Truss has been appointed Brexit minister to thaw out Frosty EU relations

Giving Lord Frost’s role as Brexit minister to the foreign secretary, Liz Truss, is a politically smart as well as logical and sensible move by Boris Johnson. The signs are that No 10 and the Treasury really do want to “get Brexit done” now as we approach the first anniversary of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement. There are some remaining issues, which will probably drag on for years, but the attempt to renegotiate the UK-EU withdrawal agreement, the “divorce treaty”, has been confirmed with the departure of Frost. The Northern Ireland protocol, fishing licence and other contentious matters will be left where they are. Modest concessions by the EU, such as medicine supply to Northern Ireland, will be pocketed, and blind eyes turned by both sides to trivial violations and cross-border leakages.
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss consolidates control of foreign policy with Brexit portfolio

Just months into her new role as Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss has secured another major portfolio. Promoted by the Prime Minister to one of the great offices of state during his top-team reshuffle in September, Ms Truss has again been rewarded – this time with the portfolio of Brexit minister previously handled by David Frost.
POLITICS
The Independent

Sleaze, shoe leather and stately homes: how Lib Dems won true-blue North Shropshire in historic by-election

On 10 November, a week after the North Shropshire by-election was called, Dave McCobb, the Liberal Democrat director of campaigns, drove up to spend a couple of days in the sprawling rural constituency.With the party having finished third or fourth here for all but one election since 1992, his aim was to find a way of achieving a strong second place that could be built on in the future.“His way of doing that is to just get out the car at random and knock on doors,” a party source says. “The very first house was someone who worked at the...
ELECTIONS
Shropshire Star

Christmas comes early for Lib Dems, but are North Shropshire's voters happy?

North Shropshire has been digesting the news that for the first time in several generations it will not be represented in Parliament by a Conservative. Christmas came early for the Lib Dems as the new North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan celebrated her victory on a parade through Oswestry. And it...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Voices: The Lib Dem victory in North Shropshire should be a wake-up call to the Tories

I love the electorate. I don’t always agree with them, but I won’t hold this against them – sometimes I don’t agree with myself by the end of the day. I don’t always like the results that the electorate plump for and I know they can sometimes be influenced by lies and spin. However, I have found that they deserve far more credit that they are often given by political commentators, both professional and amateur.The result in the North Shropshire by-election was a moment when the electorate once again shone. For weeks before the by-election, I had various people telling...
ELECTIONS
Indy100

'The party is over': How the internet reacted to the Lib Dems defeating the Tories in North Shropshire

“The party is over” in more ways than one for the Conservatives after they were heavily defeated in the North Shropshire by-election by the Liberal Democrats. Helen Morgan won 17,957 votes compared to the 12,032 votes earned by the Tory candidate Neil Shastri-Hurst who was aiming to replace Owen Paterson in the seat, whose resignation following the so-called sleaze scandal triggered the by-election.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Brexit minister Lord Frost resigns from Cabinet – reports

Brexit minister Lord Frost has resigned from the Cabinet the Mail on Sunday has reported. Lord Frost, who has led negotiations with the EU, is reported to have handed in his resignation letter to Boris Johnson last week. But the Mail on Sunday reported he had been convinced to stay...
POLITICS
The Independent

North Shropshire by-election result: Lib Dems win 'safe' seat in shocking blow for Johnson's Conservatives

The Lib Dems have won the North Shropshire by-election in what ranks as one of the most astonishing British electoral results ever.Helen Morgan took the seat with 17,957 votes compared to Conservative rival Neil Shastri-Hurst’s 12,032.It comes just two years after the Conservatives won the seat with a 23,000 majority; and means the area will not have a blue MP for the first time in more than a century.The result will now raise immediate questions about Boris Johnson’s leadership of the Tory party - with many local activists blaming a series of Downing Street scandals and missteps for the...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Helen Morgan: How Lib Dem's newest MP used local pull to secure astonishing North Shropshire victory

Three things about Helen Morgan perhaps had national cut-through during the North Shropshire by-election.Unfortunately for the seat’s Liberal Democrat candidate, all of those were historic social media posts. Three times in the last couple of years, the 46-year-old has compared the Conservatives to Nazis: Priti Patel to Goebbels, Boris Johnson to Hitler and Tory party policy to that which led to Auschwitz.“It’s not been helpful,” one Lib Dem activist told The Independent shortly after the missives surfaced. “We’re trying to flip 23,000 Conservative voters and you don’t do that by effectively telling them they’re Nazi supporters.”Morgan apologised, moved on and...
ELECTIONS
Telegraph

Brexit not a sticking point in North Shropshire victory, say Lib Dems

The Liberal Democrats claim voters have “moved on” from Brexit and that promises on local issues are what helped secure its victory on Friday morning. Despite North Shropshire having voted Leave in the 2016 referendum, it did not prove a sticking point for its constituents when it came to Thursday’s by-election.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Jubilant Lib Dems claim they have 'burst Boris's bubble' in North Shropshire

North Shropshire by-election victor Helen Morgan today declared that Liberal Democrats are literally “bursting Boris’s bubble” by popping a giant blue balloon at the scene of the dramatic Tory defeat.Hours after being confirmed as the first non-Conservative MP for the area for almost 200 years, Ms Morgan was joined by Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper and ex-leader Tim Farron to celebrate the historic result in Oswestry.Wielding a large yellow pin, she burst the balloon marked “Boris bubble” to cheers from local activists.Mr Farron said that “millions of people have woken up this morning feeling a bit of light...
ELECTIONS
Telegraph

Defeat in North Shropshire marks a turning point for chaotic Boris Johnson

History is littered with “shock by-elections” which turned out to be harbingers of nothing. The conventional wisdom is that they are simply opportunities for voters to let off a bit of steam. But some government defeats are more shocking than others — and this one is a five star special. Not only was it in what had been a solid Tory seat but the Liberal Democrat victory was not a tenuous scrape, it was a resounding clear win and the turnout was notably high for a by-election.
ELECTIONS
Telegraph

Live North Shropshire by-election result: Tories warn Boris Johnson 'one more strike and you're out' after 'political earthquake'

Tory MPs have told Boris Johnson he has "one more strike and he's out", after the Conservatives lost North Shropshire in an extraordinary swing to the Liberal Democrats. Helen Morgan claimed victory in a seat that has been Tory for nearly 200 years, saying it was down to "thousands of lifelong Conservative voters, dismayed by Boris Johnson’s lack of decency and fed up with being taken for granted".
ELECTIONS
The Independent

The Independent

