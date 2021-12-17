Cooler, more seasonable weather settles in for weekend; tracking rain for Saturday

The above-average temperatures will linger into Friday before cooler more seasonable weather moves in for the weekend in New Jersey.

Friday will be in the mid-50s to low-60s with generally sunny skies. Clouds will develop by Friday evening, with rain showers developing by the nighttime hours. Overnight temperatures will be in the low-40s.

The rain is expected to continue into Saturday morning. Rain is likely for most of the day, with about a quarter of an inch expected. Temperatures will be in the high-40s. Saturday evening will continue to see steady rain, with another quarter of an inch expected. Some areas could see sleet/ freezing rain during the day. Overnight temperatures will be in the high-30s.

Sunday will see intervals of clouds and sunshine, with temperatures in the high-40s. Sunday night will be clear with temperatures in the upper-20s.