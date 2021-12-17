ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

CDC advisers recommend Pfizer, Moderna vaccines over Johnson & Johnson

By Brittany A. Roston
SlashGear
SlashGear
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U4LMu_0dP0MNhb00

When possible, advisers with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the public should choose Pfizer or Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines over the Johnson & Johnson version. The agency has published a lengthy presentation from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting held on December 16 that includes a few dozen pages on the current data, risk-benefit analysis, and more. Among other things, the presentation includes details on a very rare potential side effect linked to nine deaths.

Vladimka production/Shutterstock

CDC advisers’ latest recommendation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gMjiT_0dP0MNhb00
Michael Vi/Shutterstock

During their meeting today, the ACIP advisers recommended that the Pfizer and Moderan COVID-19 mRNA vaccines should be given preference over Johnson & Johnson’s viral vector vaccine. The recommendation is for those in the authorized age groups, of course, and covers cases in which the mRNA vaccines are an option for the person seeking inoculation.

The advisory group notes that the J&J COVID-19 vaccine may still be offered to those in the authorized age groups, assuming there’s a reason they can’t get the mRNA series, such as the latter being unavailable or a contraindication like an allergy. In addition, the CDC’s panel recommended that J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine not be given as a booster shot except, potentially, in cases where the mRNA options aren’t available or the recipient has a contraindication to them, such as the aforementioned allergy issue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01qUJ3_0dP0MNhb00
ACIP/CDC

The experts note that viral vector vaccine recipients should also give informed consent for the shot, meaning they’ve been advised about the potential risk of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT). This very rare potential side effect involves the formation of blood clots and a decrease in blood platelet levels (via ACC).

The presentation includes data on this rare complication, revealing a total of 53 cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome that were developed after the patient received the Janssen shot. That figure was out of the overall 3.83 million doses administered as of August 31, 2021.

As of December 2, 2021, a total of nine deaths related to this condition were reported, working out to a rate of 0.57 per million doses. The complication and deaths were most common in female recipients in the 30 to 39 age group, followed by the 40 to 49 age group.

The updated recommendation follows the CDC’s decision to pause administration of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine earlier this summer following reports of blood clots and a decrease in blood platelet levels. The risk-benefit analysis at the time, however, led to the CDC lifting the restriction.

Difference between mRNA and viral vector vaccines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z4kFI_0dP0MNhb00
Jeppe Gustafsson/Shutterstock

Three COVID-19 vaccines are authorized for use in the United States: two mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, as well as a viral vector vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. The mRNA vaccines use messenger RNA to “teach” the recipient’s body to mount an immune system response against SARS-CoV-2 (via CDC). Both Pfizer and Modern’s mRNA vaccines are given with two primary doses, plus there’s a smaller booster dose available for eligible people.

In contrast, the CDC explains that a viral vector vaccine uses a tweaked version of a harmless virus to, in this case, produce part of the spike protein leading to antibody production. The body’s immune system responds as if the vector virus is an infection, essentially teaching the immune system how to properly fight the SARS-CoV-2 virus to help protect against an actual infection.

The data available at this point show that Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA vaccines are more effective at protecting against severe COVID-19 compared to Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine (via Yale). The World Health Organization points out, however, that any authorized vaccine option is better than not getting vaccinated at all, as unvaccinated individuals are most at risk of being hospitalized and dying from COVID-19.

Comments / 2

Related
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SlashGear

Wait on that OnePlus 9 OxygenOS 12 update: Here’s why

OnePlus’s custom Android spin was a point of pride for both the company and phone owners. Although it ended up not using the famed CyanogenMod, it was not that heavy on customizations, and the changes that OnePlus added on top were generally received well and highly desired. Recently, however, OxygenOS has started to become a liability more than an asset, … Continue reading
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Crestron Home Review: When the pros install your smart home

The smart home is, despite the name, usually pretty stupid. For all the talk of ecosystems and cross-platform standards, all too often home automation simply turns our phones into fancy remotes, sending us flipping through apps to adjust lights, music, and security. Crestron Home, a relatively new smart home option from a long-standing name in the industry, has an app … Continue reading
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Rna Vaccine#The Us#The Johnson Johnson#Acip#Moderan#J J#Vitt#Acc
FingerLakes1.com

Pfizer officials predict the pandemic will end in 2024

Pfizer announced Friday that the future of COVID-19 may switch from pandemic to endemic by 2024. Executives with Pfizer stated that the novel Coronavirus may end up in our lives for good, becoming more like the flu and leading to regional outbreaks. Pfizer’s chief scientific officer, Mikael Dolsten, said how...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CNET

Moderna booster and omicron: 3 COVID vaccine doses protect better than 2. What to know today

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A year ago today, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration. On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained how a third shot of the Moderna vaccine protects better than two shots versus the emerging omicron variant of COVID-19.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Allergy
The Independent

How effective are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against Omicron?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has begun to spread widely in the UK, with Boris Johnson warning of a “tidal wave” of infections hitting these shores if the public do not observe social restrictions and get their vaccine booster jabs as a matter of urgency.The UK has recorded 12 deaths from the new variant so far and 37,101 confirmed cases, prompting fears that further measures could be imposed in the final days leading up to Christmas, dashing the festive plans of millions.London mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident over the extent of the Omicron outbreak in the...
INDUSTRY
Miami Herald

Should the Johnson & Johnson vaccine be taken off the table? | Editorial

Should national health officials consider taking the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine off the market following the latest warning that it is “not as safe” as the other two brands?. It might be time to consider its removal from the vaccine market because of its apparent propensity to...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 near 275 million and research shows only Pfizer/Moderna vaccines with booster stop omicron

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 274.7 million on Monday, while the death toll edged above 5.35 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. continues to lead the world with 50.8 million cases and 806,438 deaths. The U.S. is averaging about 1,300 deaths a day, according to a New York Times tracker, , and cases and hospitalizations are rising again, notably in the Northeast. Connecticut and Maine are seeing high rates of growth in new cases, while New York is being hit by the highly transmissible omicron variant. Early research shows that only the vaccines developed by Pfizer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

CDC revises COVID-19 vaccination data for those 65+

The CDC revised its COVID-19 vaccination data for Americans 65 and older after state officials discovered the agency over-counted the number of people who received first doses, Bloomberg reported Dec. 18. The CDC reduced the percentage of people 65 and older who received one dose from 99.9 percent to 95...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Motley Fool

What to Make of the FDA's Latest Warning to AbbVie and Pfizer

The FDA placed additional warnings on AbbVie's Rinvoq and Pfizer's Xeljanz. Xeljanz received a tougher warning than Rinvoq did. The worst-case scenario is that the FDA opts to restrict higher doses of the two JAK inhibitors. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed additional warnings on the labels...
INDUSTRY
Mic

The CDC has put the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in last place

If you are one of the 16 million Americans who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you might want to sit down for this one (preferably at a CVS while you’re waiting to get a booster). According to a recent, very preliminary study, the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine — along with Sinopharm, and Sputnik V (China’s and Russia’s COVID vaccines, respectively) appear to offer very little protection against the Omicron variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
SlashGear

SlashGear

34K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy