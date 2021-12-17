Jeff Garlin exits 'The Goldbergs' after HR investigation into on-set behavior

Actor Jeff Garlin will no longer appear on the ABC sitcom "The Goldbergs" following a mutual decision by the actor and Sony Pictures Television, which produces the series.

The cast and crew of the show were informed of Garlin's departure on Wednesday, ABC7 has learned. He had appeared as Murray Goldberg, the patriarch of the eponymous family, for more than eight seasons.

The reason for the decision, which was effective immediately, has not been made public.

Earlier this month, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Garlin confirmed that he had been the subject of a human resources investigation into his behavior on set.

"There has been an HR investigation on me the past three years. HR has come to me three years in a row for my behavior on set," Garlin told the magazine in an article published Dec. 3. "(A)s a comedian, if somebody is offended by what I say, all I can say is, I'm sorry. OK? I have never physically come at anyone, for any reason, so that I find terribly confusing and untrue."

Garlin's publicist and Sony Pictures Television did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.