PATRICIA NIETERT

Patricia Darlene Speers, 75, of Speers, born Oct. 20, 1946, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital on Dec. 10, 2021. She was the daughter of James and Garnet Schock. Patricia was very creative. She loved painting, crafting and was also part of the Mon Valley Quilt Club. She also loved to spend time with her family. She is survived by her daughter, Darla Speers (Walter Huntoon); her sister JoAnn (John – deceased) Douglas, her brother, James Schock (Kathy – deceased); her grandchildren, Jamie (Derek) Sergi and Joshua (Melissa) Granato; as well as her niece, Danielle Yerkey and her daughter, great-niece, Marley. Pat was preceded in death by her husband, David W. Speers; her son, David A. Speers; her brother, Alan Schock; and nephew, Richard Stobaugh Jr. Friends and family will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at HOGAN-MELENYZER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES INC. (formerly Schrock- Hogan Funeral Home), 226 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi, PA 15022, Kirk Russell Melenyzer, funeral director. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. the funeral home Monday, Dec. 13. Interment will follow at Monongahela Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hogan-melenyzer.com.

