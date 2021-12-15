ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

PATRICIA NIETERT

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Services for Patricia Nietert, 94, of Aberdeen and formerly of Claremont will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 11th at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Father Greg Tschakert will officiate. Inurnment will follow in Huffton Cemetery under the direction of Paetznick-Garness Funeral Chapel, Groton. Visitation will be held...

marshallcountyjournal.com

Charlie Russell

Charlie Russell of Ellendale was dressed in a soldier’s uniform from the 1880’s as he lit the candles on the Christmas tree at Fort Sisseton’s Frontier Christmas on Saturday. PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local...
POLITICS
NRVNews

Hare, Patricia Wimmer

Patricia Wimmer Hare, 80, of Amelia, Virginia, formerly of Giles County, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 6, 2021, after a valiant battle with illness. She was born in Narrows, Virginia, on October 14th, 1941, and was the daughter of the late Mason Howard Wimmer and Lora Harriet Ferguson. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her grandmother Lora Janie Ferguson and her son Jeffrey Wayne Hare.
GILES COUNTY, VA
suncommunitynews.com

Patricia A. Pulsifer

AU SABLE FORKS | Patricia A. Pulsifer, 82, of Au Sable Forks, New York, died Dec. 2, 2021, at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont, after a brief illness. Pat was born Aug. 16, 1939, in Plattsburgh, New York, the daughter of Donald J. and Leah M. (Martin) Adams.
AU SABLE FORKS, NY
monvalleyindependent.com

Patricia Darlene Speers – SPEERS

Patricia Darlene Speers, 75, of Speers, born Oct. 20, 1946, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital on Dec. 10, 2021. She was the daughter of James and Garnet Schock. Patricia was very creative. She loved painting, crafting and was also part of the Mon Valley Quilt Club. She also loved to spend time with her family. She is survived by her daughter, Darla Speers (Walter Huntoon); her sister JoAnn (John – deceased) Douglas, her brother, James Schock (Kathy – deceased); her grandchildren, Jamie (Derek) Sergi and Joshua (Melissa) Granato; as well as her niece, Danielle Yerkey and her daughter, great-niece, Marley. Pat was preceded in death by her husband, David W. Speers; her son, David A. Speers; her brother, Alan Schock; and nephew, Richard Stobaugh Jr. Friends and family will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at HOGAN-MELENYZER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES INC. (formerly Schrock- Hogan Funeral Home), 226 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi, PA 15022, Kirk Russell Melenyzer, funeral director. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. the funeral home Monday, Dec. 13. Interment will follow at Monongahela Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hogan-melenyzer.com.
CHARLEROI, PA

