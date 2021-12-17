ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Engineer accused of attempting to pass US secrets to Russia

By ERIC TUCKER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IXuEZ_0dOzMayF00
The affidavit, criminal complaint and arrest warrant for John Murray Rowe Jr., is photographed on Dec. 16, 2021. The Justice Department says the engineer who worked for decades as a federal defense contractor has been arrested on charges of trying to pass classified information to someone he thought was a Russian agents but who was actually an undercover FBI employee. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick

WASHINGTON (AP) — An engineer who worked for decades as a federal defense contractor has been arrested on charges of trying to pass classified information to someone he thought was a Russian agent but who was actually an undercover FBI employee, the Justice Department said Thursday.

The FBI conducted an undercover operation against John Murray Rowe Jr., 63, of South Dakota, after he was fired from his job for security violations and because he had been identified as a potential insider threat, federal officials said.

As part of the investigation, over an eight-month period beginning in March 2020, Rowe traded more than 300 emails with an undercover FBI employee who posed as a Russian agent, the government said. Rowe shared operational details about U.S. military fighter jets in one email, and in another, said: “If I can’t get a job here then I’ll go work for the other team,” according to court documents.

Court records do not list a lawyer for Rowe. Prosecutors say Rowe had worked for nearly 40 years as a test engineer for defense contractors and held security clearances.

He was fired in March 2018 from an unnamed company involved in aerospace matters after prosecutors say he tried to bring a thumb drive into a classified space and asked whether he could simultaneously possess a U.S. government security clearance and a Russian government clearance.

After that, authorities say, he was approached by an undercover FBI agent who posed as an agent of the Russian government. They met at a hotel in South Dakota, where Rowe said he’d be interested in moving to Russia and giving information to its government, according to an FBI agent’s affidavit.

“I’ve been saying this to people. I said, ‘I’m gonna go work for the Russians. I’ve been saying that for the last two years,’” Rowe is quoted in the affidavit as saying. “We heard you. That’s why I’m here,” the undercover agent said in response.

Prosecutors say he then began communicating with another FBI employee based in Philadelphia who was posing as the same Russian agent. During a lengthy email exchange that spanned months, he shared information about electronic countermeasure systems used by U.S. fighter jets and again conveyed his interest in moving to Russia.

In other emails, according to the affidavit, Rowe discussed plans to travel to Pennsylvania to meet the undercover agent in person as well as other people he thought were Russian government agents.

Rowe was due in federal court in South Dakota on Friday. He was arrested Wednesday night in Lead, South Dakota, on a charge of attempting to communicate national defense information to aid a foreign government — which carries a potential life sentence.

The charge comes two months after a Maryland couple was arrested in a separate espionage case. In that case, prosecutors said, Jonathan Toebbe offered government secrets to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who was actually an undercover FBI employee. Toebbe’s wife, Diana, is charged with acting as a lookout at several dead-drop locations at which sensitive information was left behind.

The couple has pleaded not guilty.

___

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Comments / 7

Not Happening
3d ago

Bill Clinton passed technology to China and flew on the Lolita Express to Eppstiens Island and nothing. And some wonder why the rule of law and equal justice seem dead ! (Because they are ) Now come the consequences one way or another.

Reply(3)
2
Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russian fighter jet Su-30 escorts US spy plane over Black Sea: Defense Ministry

Moscow [Russia], December 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian fighter Su-30 escorted US reconnaissance aircraft P-8A over the Black Sea on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defence Control Centre (NDCC) told reporters. According to the centre, Russian radars detected a target approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

4,100 Russians arrested trying to illegally enter US from Mexico this year

About 4,100 Russian nationals were stopped at the U.S. southern border in the 2021 fiscal year, up from fewer than 500 the year before in the 2020 fiscal year. Those 4,100 Russian nationals were among 1.7 million people that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents encountered at the border this past year, according to CBP data released last month and first reported by the Washington Examiner.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
realcleardefense.com

While Massing Troops Against Ukraine, Putin Threatens the U.S. National Command Authority

As noted Russian journalist Pavel Felgenhauer pointed out in November 2021, “President Vladimir Putin declared that if the West deploys missiles to Ukraine that could reach Moscow ‘in five to ten minutes,’ Russia is ready to counter by deploying a ‘new naval hypersonic missile, which may reach [Western] decision-makers in 5 minutes, flying at Mach 9 speed.’ (Militarynews.ru, November 30).” (Emphasis added). Russia’s new nuclear-capable[1] naval hypersonic missile [the Tsirkon] was hyped by Putin as having a speed of Mach 9,” stating that it would become operational in 2022. The context of Putin’s statement was preparations for a Russian invasion of Ukraine, not NATO missile deployments. Nine days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned about a Ukraine conflict becoming a new Cuban missile crisis. Ten days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Russian Chief of the General Staff General of the Army Valery Gerasimov declared, “…any provocations by the Ukrainian authorities to settle the Donbas difficulties militarily will be thwarted.”
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Classified Information#Defense Contractors#Ap#The Justice Department#Russians
hngn.com

World's Secret Special Forces From Russia, Iraq Dubbed Most Dangerous Death Squads in Combat

Many of the world's most secretive special forces are the Iraqi skull-faced commandoes, and even the Russian death squads are terrifying clandestine units. Modern armies have their current technology and equipment, but it takes specialized and skilled troops who do it down and dirty One example is the fanatical ISIS, a recent victim of the most skilled soldiers in the Middle East, who ensured that no fanatic would be left alive.
MILITARY
atlantanews.net

US military shoots down drone approaching its base in Southern Syria

Washington [US], December 16 (ANI/Sputnik): The US military on Tuesday shot down one of two small drones flying towards the US At Tanf Garrison outpost in the southern Syria, and allegedly posing a threat to the base, media reported on Thursday. According to NBC News, the US military on Tuesday...
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russia Threatens to Deploy Tactical Nuclear Weapons

A top Russian diplomat has warned that Moscow will respond "militarily" and deploy tactical nuclear weapons, if NATO does not guarantee an end to its eastward expansion. His remarks raise the stakes even higher in the confrontation between Russia and Western powers just days after U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin held a two-hour video conference aimed at defusing a burgeoning crisis over Russian military movements near Ukraine's borders, where the Kremlin is estimated to have amassed around 100,000 troops.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
doniphanherald.com

Federal prosecutor says Fortenberry lawyers smeared FBI agent

Federal prosecutors are accusing lawyers representing indicted U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of smearing the reputation of an FBI agent by falsely claiming he was biased against Arabs and Muslims. Prosecutors, in a motion filed late Tuesday, called the claims "demonstrably false" and said that FBI Special Agent Todd Carter never...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Harvard Crimson

Attorneys Spar Over Documents Recovered in FBI Raids During Third Day of Lieber Trial

BOSTON — Defense attorneys representing Harvard professor Charles M. Lieber, who is facing trial for allegedly lying to federal investigators about his ties to China, sparred with prosecutors on Thursday over the evidentiary relevance of documents obtained during raids of the prominent chemist’s home and office. Lieber faces...
LAW
abc17news.com

Lawyers deny spy suspect tried to flee US to evade arrest

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for a Maryland woman charged along with her husband in a scheme to sell Navy submarine secrets to a foreign government are pushing back on prosecutors’ arguments that she was motivated to leave the United States because she was afraid of getting caught. The attorneys for Diana Toebbe are citing newly disclosed messages that they say show that she and her husband, Jonathan Toebbe, were contemplating fleeing the U.S. in 2019 because of a mutual contempt for then-President Donald Trump. Prosecutors had cited some of the messages at an October hearing in arguing that the Toebbes were a flight risk.
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

688K+
Followers
364K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy