ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

What Was the First Car to Implement ABS?

By Tushar Mehta
SlashGear
SlashGear
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lImDt_0dOy4QU300

ABS, short for Anti-Lock Braking System, is such as standard safety feature on almost all cars (and bigger vehicles) these days that it’s easy to take it for granted. The feature was first launched nearly 45 years ago, drawing inspiration from the anti-slipping systems used in fighter and passenger airplanes and rail locomotives. Wondering about the first car to implement ABS? We’ve got you covered.

Daimler AG

A primitive version of ABS was first implemented on the 1978 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W116, as Daimler AG — which owns the brand Mercedes-Benz — recounts in an official blog. While the concept had existed on paper since the 1920s, the earliest prototype for passenger cars was developed by Teldix GmbH in 1970. But, Mercedes-Benz took eight years to develop and rigorously test ABS before it could be scaled to an industrial level and launched on a commercial vehicle.

1978 Mercedes-Benz S-Class and partnership with Bosch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k6tUI_0dOy4QU300
Mercedes-Benz Media Archive

Daimler-Benz implemented the first commercial version of ABS on the 1978 S-Class sedan after thorough R&D with Bosch, according to Daimler AG (linked above). During the period between 1970 and 1978, the invention of small integrated circuits (ICs) and the rise of digital technology allowed Bosch to deliver a digital control unit that used an extensive set of sensors to record various data points. These data allowed the German automaker to reduce the errors in measurements significantly and optimize the ABS mechanism for maximum security.

With the launch of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class W116 in 1978, Daimler-Benz became the first automaker to launch ABS on passenger cars. At the time, was offered as an optional feature at an additional charge of approximately 2,217 Deutsche Mark. Starting in 1984, the company started offering ABS as a standard feature on all Mercedes-Benz cars.

ABS vs. Traction Control System

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pi8z4_0dOy4QU300
Flystock/Shutterstock

In case you’re unaware of how ABS works, it prevents a vehicle from slipping on the road in an event of sudden braking. The system does this by progressively applying brakes instead of jamming them at once — which can also lead to the locking of brakes. As a result, cars with ABS take more distance to stop than those without it but the feature prevents any avoidable slipping — and other possible accidents.

Modern cars come with TCS or Traction Control System, which is also called ASR or Anti-Slip Regulation. Traction Control works along with ABS and EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution) by sensing excessive spinning of any of the wheels at all speeds — irrespective of whether you apply brakes or not. When a spinning wheel is detected, the electronic controls in the car apply brakes to the particular wheel selectively, and this prevents the car from slipping or skidding, especially on loose surfaces.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

The 10 Car Brands With The Best Tech

Modern cars are a result of decades of industrial development enhanced by the advanced technology of the computer age. Analog vehicles are a thing of the past, with carburetors, points, and even manual window cranks the domain of the classic car show. It makes no difference if the car is a lowly entry-level hatchback or the fanciest luxury land barge — computers control everything.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

2023 Genesis G90 is a genuine Mercedes S-Class rival

Last November, South Korean luxury automaker Genesis gave us an extended sneak peek of its newest 2023 G90 luxury sedan. The second-gen G90 has the presence and stature to shake up the premium luxury crowd, but Genesis recently unveiled more juicy details about its second-gen flagship model.
CARS
Pistonheads

Maserati Classiche certifies its first car

Authenticity programmes from supercar manufacturers are nothing new; Ferrari has run Classiche for 15 years, in fact. Now Maserati is finally getting in on the action, with its own Classiche scheme, a department that "protects and promotes the preservation and originality of the company's heritage." The timing of its first certification seems prescient, too, as 2022 will see the first electric Maserati shown to the world. No better moment to remind people of the good old days...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Daimler Ag#Passenger Cars#Abs#Aircraft#Teldix Gmbh#German#Deutsche Mark#Traction Control System
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S580 First Test: Benchmark, Improved

Wilhelm Maybach was a legendary engineer. He was responsible for the ever more powerful engines motivating Gottlieb Daimler's motor cars culminating in the Daimler-Mercedes engine behind the Mercedes 35 HP, the car that would redefine the company. Before that, his Phoenix engine would set the standard for modern engine design and cement his legacy far beyond the extremely luxurious cars that would bear his name in the prewar years. And yet, it's this fancier association, Mercedes-Benz would choose to associate with the Maybach subbrand more than 70 year after his death.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Hyundai Elantra N: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2022 nominee

With the Elantra N, Hyundai has turned a boring compact sedan into one of the best values for enthusiasts. The Hyundai Elantra N was barely a blip on our radar until late in the year when West Coast Editor Brian Wong drove it and insisted it should be part of the bumper crop of nominees for Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2022 award. Wong was floored at the value proposition the Elantra N presented for $32,925.
BUYING CARS
theaureview.com

What is the best car for travel in 2022?

Whether you’re planning a short, socially distant trip out of town this holiday season, or looking forward to a family vacation in Dubai (perhaps to visit the Expo), there are plenty of autos from the United States that will make your travels more comfortable and perhaps even more exciting.
TRAVEL
owegopennysaver.com

Cars We Remember; Notable ‘firsts’ in the automotive industry

I’ve had several letters recently following my article on the 1955 Chevrolet overhead valve 265-inch small-block V8, notably the most popular V8 ever invented. However, I noted that the engine was Chevy’s first overhead valve design, and it was pointed out that I should have described the effort as Chevy’s first post-WWII, or second overhead valve V8. Specifically when it comes to “first ever,” it was not Chevrolet’s first as that tribute goes to the D-Series Chevrolet overhead valve V8 built for the 1917 and 1918 model years. It may not have had valve covers, but it was indeed an overhead valve design!
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Cars
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 Acura MDX Type S Costs $73,095 Fully Loaded

The 2022 Acura MDX Type S will arrive at dealerships starting next week with a starting price of $67,745. An Advanced Package is available for an additional $5,350 and adds several interior niceties. It's powered by the same 355-hp turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 as the TLX Type S sedan. Acura recently...
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Convertible Spied Driving In Traffic

The Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class will be the German brand's replacement for the coupe and convertible versions of the C-Class and E-Class. This brief spy video offers a glimpse of the camouflaged droptop variant's development. This CLE-Class convertible wears camouflage and body cladding to hide the exact styling details. We can make...
CARS
automotiveblog.co.uk

What will be the future of car paints

In a modern world of constant and exponential progress, the future of car paint will surprise us in all its aspects, especially the exterior finish. While waiting for driverless cars, all-electrics, new batteries or hydrogen fuel cells, innovative automotive paints will take an important part in the progress of tomorrow’s cars, with ambitious and futuristic designs and new materials in the way of concept cars.
CARS
Motorious

Extremely Low-Mileage 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Weissach Is Waiting to Join Your Collection

Add this famous German sports car to your car collection. In 1993, German automaker Porsche started down a rabbit hole with the intention of creating the fastest street-legal production 911 they’ve ever made. By 2010 Porsche announced the RS variant and in 2017 the 991-generation effectively whittled the model's 60-mph acceleration down to just 2.7-seconds with a blistering top-speed of 211-mph. Production ended in 2019 and only 1,000 examples were built. For those of you who missed your opportunity to snatch up one of these limited-production Porsches new, here’s your chance at a 58-mile example that’s essentially still new.
CARS
Jalopnik

What Cars Are The Worst To Ride In As A Passenger?

We often celebrate the cars that are the most fun to drive, or those that pack in incredible performance and a stunning design. But what about if you’re not behind the wheel and are, instead, merely a passenger?. In that case, you might dream of being chauffeured round in a...
CARS
WKRC

First commercially-available flying car now a reality

NEW YORK (CBS Newspath/WKRC) - The first commercially-available personal flying car is taking flight. The Swedish company Jetson Aero built it. The vehicle has four horizontally mounted propellers and uses computers to process the flight control inputs. It fits one person and the company says it only takes five minutes...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Highest Rated Car In America

The reviews and ratings of cars have become an industry. The list of the top research firms in the field includes J.D. Power, Consumer Reports, and The American Customer Satisfaction Index. Additionally, a number of media are in this field. US News, Car and Driver, and Motor Trend get revenue almost exclusively because of their […]
BUYING CARS
gpsworld.com

What would a self-driving car do?

Years ago, a trucker driving down the western slope of the Rocky Mountains lost his brakes. As his truck accelerated, he hoped to make it to the next runaway truck ramp before losing control. However, when he reached it, he saw a car parked at its base with a group of teenagers drinking beers. In a split-second decision, he veered to the left instead and went off the cliff. In the coming years, faced with the same moral dilemma, what would a self-driving truck do?
CARS
SlashGear

2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS First Drive: Silencing the Skeptics

Expectations are high for the 2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS, and rightly so. Rivals may not like to admit it, not publicly at least, but where the S-Class goes its counterparts tend to follow: the iconic sedan may not have debuted every must-have feature among the luxury set, but is still responsible for more than its fair share. Now, with the EQS representing the Sonderklasse’s electric evolution, it’s AMG’s opportunity to bring the performance to back up the promises on its aggressive 2030 roadmap.
CARS
Robb Report

Only 3 Bugatti EB 112 Saloons Were Made in the Mid-’90s. Now One Is Up for Sale.

A forgotten relic from Bugatti’s long and winding past has returned to remind collectors that the marque wasn’t always about supercars. An ultra-rare example of the automaker’s EB 112 sedan (yes, a sedan) from the mid-1990s was just listed for sale by exotic car dealer Schaltkulisse. It is one of only three prototypes ever built by the automaker, making it one of the most exclusive models in its history. The EB 112 dates back to a very strange period in the marque’s history—after it was revived by Italian business man Roman Artioli in 1987 and before it was acquired by Volkswagen Auto...
BUYING CARS
SlashGear

SlashGear

34K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy