Dover Corp. (DOV) Acquires Two Clean Energy Companies for Combined $926M in Cash

 6 days ago

Dover (NYSE: DOV) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Acme Cryogenics, Inc. ("Acme") for $295 million in cash, and that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Engineered Controls International, LLC ("RegO") for...

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (ATHN) Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger with Heliogen

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ATHN) ("ATHN"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its stockholders voted to approve the previously announced business combination with Heliogen, Inc. ("Heliogen") at ATHN's special meeting of stockholders (the "Special Meeting") held today, December 28, 2021.
MYR Group (MYRG) to Acquire Powerline Plus Companies

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MYRG), a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets in the United States and Canada, announced that its Canadian subsidiary, MYR Group Construction Canada, Ltd. has acquired all issued and outstanding shares of capital stock of Powerline Plus Ltd. and its affiliate (collectively, the "Powerline Plus Companies"). The Powerline Plus Companies together comprise a leading full-service electrical distribution construction company, founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Over the last two years, the combined average annual revenues of the Powerline Plus Companies were approximately $80 million.
Franklin Electric (FELE) Acquires U.S. Groundwater Distribution Company

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE) announced today that on December 31, 2021 its wholly owned subsidiary Headwater Companies, LLC acquired Blake Group Holdings, Inc., a Connecticut corporation, for $27.1 million in cash. Blake is a professional groundwater distributor operating fourteen locations throughout the northeast United States. Blake has approximately $74 million of consolidated annual sales.
Darling Ingredients (DAR) Acquires Valley Proteins for $1.1B Cash

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR), today announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the shares of Valley Proteins, Inc. for approximately $1.1 billion in cash. Valley Proteins operates 18 major rendering and used cooking oil facilities throughout the southern, southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. Valley employs 1,900 employees and operates a fleet of 550 vehicles.
AZZ, Inc. (AZZ) Acquires Steel Creek Galvanizing Company

AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ), a global provider of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services for maintaining and building critical infrastructure, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire all the assets of Steel Creek Galvanizing Company, LLC ("Steel Creek"), a privately held hot-dip galvanizing company based in Blacksburg, South Carolina. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. AZZ expects the acquisition will be accretive to earnings within the first year of operation.
TC Energy Corp. (TRP) Declares $0.87 Quarterly Dividend; 6.5% Yield

TC Energy Corp. (NYSE: TRP) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.87 per share, or $3.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 31, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 30, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 6.5 percent.
Quidel Corp (QDEL) to Acquire Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (OCDX) in $6 Billion Deal

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) ("Quidel") and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: OCDX) ("Ortho") today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement in which Quidel will acquire Ortho, one of the world's largest in vitro diagnostics companies, for $24.68 per share of common stock using a combination of cash and newly issued shares in the combined company, representing a 25% premium over Ortho's closing price on December 22, 2021 and an equity value of approximately $6.0 billion. The transaction is expected to close during the first half of fiscal year 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.
ZeroFox to Acquire IDX, Will go Public Via Merger with L&F Acquisition Corp (LNFA)

ZeroFox, Inc., an enterprise software-as-a-service (Saas) leader in external cybersecurity, and L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LNFA) ("LNFA"), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that will result in ZeroFox becoming a publicly traded company with an expected equity value of approximately $1.4 billion, assuming no redemptions. As part of the transaction, ZeroFox will acquire IDX, a leading digital privacy protection and data breach response services company, resulting in the creation of a cybersecurity provider addressing the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks for its customers. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be renamed ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. and expects to be listed under the ticker symbol "ZFOX".
Duddell Street Acquisition Corp (DSAC) and FiscalNote Acquire Aicel Technologies

FiscalNote, a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS company that delivers legal and regulatory data and insights, announces it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Aicel Technologies ("Aicel"), a rapidly-expanding, Seoul, Korea-based alternative data company that provides unique alpha-capturing dataset solutions and extracts value and actionable insights to drive business solutions for emerging fintech markets around the world.
Dover Corp. acquires Acme Cryogenics of Allentown for $295M in move toward clean energy

Dover Corp., a global manufacturer, has acquired Acme Cryogenics of Allentown for $295 million to complement Dover's clean-energy products. Illinois-based Dover said Acme employs about 205 people and will have 2021 sales of $70 million. Acme was founded in 1969 and is based at 2801 Mitchell Ave. It has generated double-digit revenue growth (excluding effects from acquisitions) from 2018 through 2021. Dover has also agreed to buy Engineered Controls International (known as RegO) of North Carolina for $631 million.
Neogen Corp. (NEOG) to Combine 3M's (MMM) Food Safety Business With its Existing Operations

NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) and 3M (NYSE: MMM) announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which 3M will separate its Food Safety business and simultaneously combine it with NEOGEN in a transaction that is intended to be tax-efficient to 3M and its shareholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The combination will create an innovative leader in the food safety sector with a comprehensive product range and a strategic focus on the category's long-term growth opportunities.
Envista Holdings Corp. (NVST) to Acquire Carestream Dental Intra-oral Scanner Business for $600M

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) ("Envista") today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Carestream Dental's Intra-Oral Scanner (IOS) business for $600 million. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and expected to close in Q2 2022.
Lakeview Investment Group Proposed to Acquire Tessco Technologies (TESS) for $7.50/sh Cash

Lakeview Investment Group & Trading Company, LLC ("Lakeview"), which beneficially owns approximately 14.9% of the outstanding shares of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NasdaqGS: TESS) ("Tessco" or the "Company"), making it Tessco's second largest stockholder, today announced that it has sent a letter proposing to acquire the Company for $7.50 per share in cash. The proposed transaction would represent a cash premium of 45% to Tessco's most recent closing share price. Lakeview also requested that Tessco immediately commence a review of strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value. The full text of the letter that was sent to Tessco's Board of Directors on December 7, 2021 follows below:
Fitch Ratings upgrades CNH Industrial's Long-Term Rating by two notches to BBB+

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that on January 4, 2022 Fitch Ratings raised its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on CNH Industrial N.V. to 'BBB+' from 'BBB-'. Fitch has also upgraded CNH Industrial Finance Europe S.A.'s senior unsecured rating to 'BBB+' from 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. The upgrade follows the demerger of Iveco Group N.V.
Credo Technology Group Holding (CRDO) Files IPO Registration Statement

Credo Technology Group Holding (NASDAQ: CRDO) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and...
UBS Upgrades Dominion Resources, Inc. (D) to Buy

UBS analyst Daniel Ford upgraded Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE: D) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: Roth Capital Upgrades Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) to Buy

Roth Capital analyst Joe Reagor upgraded Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $58.00 (from $57.00). The analyst comments "Since we last wrote on LEU, the company's share price has declined significantly. We believe this reflects a reversal of non-fundamental trading in the company's shares. Given the company's current share price of $47.06 and our outlook for improved operating results in 2022, we are returning to a Buy rating. Additionally, we are increasing our price target from $57.00 to $58.00 to reflect the impact from the completion of the Preferred Stock redemption."
Rocket Companies (RKT) Acquires Truebill for $1.275B Cash

Rocket Companies, (NYSE: RKT) the Detroit-based platform company consisting of tech-driven real estate, mortgage and financial services businesses – including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes and Rocket Auto – today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Truebill, the leading personal finance app that helps consumers manage every aspect of their financial lives, for $1.275 billion in cash.
Reliance Global Group (RELI) to Acquire Medigap Health Insurance Company for $19.6M in Cash and Stock

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI; RELIW), which combines AI and cloud-based technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Medigap Health Insurance Company ("Medigap") in an asset purchase transaction. The acquisition is expected to close during the first quarter of 2022, and is subject to customary closing conditions.
