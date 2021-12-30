Dover Corp. (DOV) Acquires Two Clean Energy Companies for Combined $926M in Cash

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ZeroFox, Inc., an enterprise software-as-a-service (Saas) leader in external cybersecurity, and L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LNFA) (“LNFA”), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that will result in ZeroFox becoming a publicly traded company with an expected equity value of approximately $1.4 billion, assuming no redemptions. As part of the transaction, ZeroFox will acquire IDX, a leading digital privacy protection and data breach response services company, resulting in the creation of a cybersecurity provider addressing the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks for its customers. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be renamed ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. and expects to be listed under the ticker symbol “ZFOX”.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO