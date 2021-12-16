ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 who died in Granite City apartment fire identified

By Kmov staff
GRANITE CITY (KMOV.com) -- Three people who died after a fire broke out in a Granite City apartment complex Thursday have been identified, the Granite City Police Department said.

The fire broke out around 12:45 p.m. Thursday at East 23rd and Kate Street. People were jumping from the second story of the building when firefighters arrived, Granite City Fire Chief Rich Wilson said.

Wilson said 15 people, 13 adults and two children, made it out of the building. None of those people had serious injuries.

Christopher Ebersohl was one of the people that made it out.

"I started yelling, 'Fire, everybody get out,'" Ebersohl said.

Ebersohl said the whole ceiling was filled with flames as he tried to escape. He grabbed his dog, he said, and got out safely.

Friday, police identified the victims who died as Kimberly Wyatt, 46, Joseph Calame, Sr., 45, and Kyle Francis, 35.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire. The cause is still unknown. The fire was difficult to fight, Wilson said, because the building had been broken up into multiple apartments.

The Red Cross is assisting the 15 people who survived the fire, a spokesperson said.

