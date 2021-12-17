Crews battle massive two-alarm fire at vacant building in Manayunk

Firefighters battled a massive two-alarm blaze at a vacant building in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood.

The call came in around 3:30 p.m. Thursday for a fire on the 4600 block of Flat Rock Road.

The view from Chopper 6 showed heavy flames shooting through the roof of the building.

It took almost four hours to bring the blaze under control.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.