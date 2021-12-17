Crews battle massive two-alarm fire at vacant building in Manayunk
Firefighters battled a massive two-alarm blaze at a vacant building in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood. The call came in around 3:30 p.m. Thursday for a fire on the 4600 block of Flat Rock Road. The view from Chopper 6 showed heavy flames shooting through the roof of the building. It took almost four hours to bring the blaze under control.
The view from Chopper 6 showed flames shooting through the roof of the building.No injuries were reported. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation. MORE TOP STORIES:
Comments / 0