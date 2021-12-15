Breeze Mantana – “Paradise Alley” (Official Video)

Avante Price, better known as Avante, is one of the most dynamic forces in music today. Year after year, he’s proven himself to be a ubiquitous cultural figure, consistently bridging high and low, mainstream and underground, with remarkable tact and reverence.The Chicago music scene is highly generic; you’re either a trap or drill artist. As a result, many doors have been closed for young musicians since their music was not being heard. Fortunately for Avante, he understood that music was more than just a hobby; it was a chance for him to alter his life and the lives of people around him, so quitting wasn’t an option.
