Breeze Mantana – “Paradise Alley” (Official Video)

By JBettis420
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreeze Mantana has been a staple on the New York music scene, blending golden era sonics with current sensibilities, all while maintaining his trademark flair for the elegant lifestyle. Now, as the...

Lil Draco Announces Track Ft Ohtrapstar

Lil Draco sets to release a new song dropping in about two weeks featuring South Florida’s own Ohtrapstar. Lil Draco has been working throughout the pandemic, getting his music to sound clean and perfecting his craft while still maintaining a powerful social media image. His main focus is staying...
MUSIC
What Artist Upscalecracc Has to Say to Those Coming Up Today

Hailing from Brooklyn, New York, Upscale Cracc, born Javier Osorio-Mejia, grew up in a Dominican household going back and forth between New York and New Jersey throughout his upbringing. Upscale is now taking his talents to the airwaves after dominating the shoe and clothing game. After over a decade working...
BROOKLYN, NY
Johnnie Hayes Touching and Impacting Life with His Music and Message

Getting into the music industry with the sole aim of making an impact on lives is nothing new, but Johnnie Hayes backs his impact up with action. The New York City-based artist established a non-profit organization to improve lives in New York City while overseeing another nonprofit committed to making global changes and impact. There is more to what Johnnie Hayes stands for beyond music, but music is the primary propagator that draws attention to all the good he tries to do in the world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
State
New York State
Julian Kerins Brings It With Vie

Vie” by Julian Kerins is an uptempo piece that utilizes drum breaks and polyrhythms to maintain your interest from beginning to end. Julian recently posted up at Port Jefferson New York’s VuDu Studios to rock a live studio version of the song with drummer Michael Vetter and bassist Michael Schuler. The song was initially recorded and featured on Kerins’ 2020 album “To Solemn Maia.” This live studio session incarnation allows listeners to experience the record in a much brighter frequency, and the smooth bass guitar grooves combine with the somber lyrics to concoct a cool yet menacing atmosphere as the trio weaves through every element of the song’s dynamic structure.
MUSIC
Meet Avante – A Rising Figure in the Music Industry

Avante Price, better known as Avante, is one of the most dynamic forces in music today. Year after year, he’s proven himself to be a ubiquitous cultural figure, consistently bridging high and low, mainstream and underground, with remarkable tact and reverence.The Chicago music scene is highly generic; you’re either a trap or drill artist. As a result, many doors have been closed for young musicians since their music was not being heard. Fortunately for Avante, he understood that music was more than just a hobby; it was a chance for him to alter his life and the lives of people around him, so quitting wasn’t an option.
MUSIC
Rockness Monsta – Billy Joel (Official Video)

Rockness Monsta of Boot Camp Clik/Heltah Skeltah fame along with the late Sean Price is pleased to release the lead focus track, “Billy Joel” taken from his forthcoming solo LP, ‘Ether Rocks.’ Titled in homage of the “My Life” megastar, the Brooklyn spitter asserts his independence and lyrical prowess over the 808 heavy instrumental supplied by acclaimed super producer, Ron Browz.
MUSIC
#Golden Era#Paradise Alley
Artist Samm Dyson is Making Moves in the Music Industry

After six years in the industry, musician Samm Dyson takes a look back at the journey he’s had in the entertainment space, and looks ahead to all that’s in store for him in 2022. Making it as an artist isn’t always easy, but with Dyson’s hard work ethic and rock-solid determination, he is hitting career milestones left and right and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
MUSIC
Singer-Songwriter Cody LeDoux Drops “Marry You”

Cody LeDoux (Born June 4th, 2003) Is an American singer-songwriter born in Sun City, Arizona, raised in Sacramento. Cody now currently resides is Los Angeles, California to chase his dreams of being a successful pop artist. He genre is a cross blend of pop-dance similar to Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
From the Bricks to Beaches

The new sounds are hitting the streets from a Brick city, Jersey artist, Visous Eye. This east coast sensational lyricist raised in Newark, NJ is now bringing the heat to Miami. Visous Eye born Alejandro Cuesta has versatile styles in different languages. He can spit in both Spanish and English and is dominating the vocals with extreme music for the upcoming year. This exquisite talented artist strives hard to rock every verse for his fans. He is dominating flows from real life experiences which generates good vibes. Visous Eye is passionate about his musical appearance. This has landed him to be in all major platforms where the music is enjoyed across the globe.
NEWARK, NJ
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Music
NME

Rapper Slim 400 has been shot dead

Rapper Slim 400 has been shot and killed in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old Compton-raised rapper was gunned down last night in Inglewood, police sources confirmed to TMZ. It’s currently unclear what led to the shooting or how many suspects were involved. Tributes have been pouring in for the rapper,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HipHopDX.com

Ex-Ruthless Records Rapper Exposes Eazy-E Lawsuit They Kept Out Of 'Straight Outta Compton'

The N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton arrived in 2015 and painted a Hollywood portrait of the pioneering West Coast gangsta rap group. Considering director F. Gary Gray only had so much time to tell the story, plenty of details were left out. For starters, J.J. Fad wasn’t even mentioned despite their undeniable impact on the success of Ruthless Records and Dr. Dre’s assault on former Pump It Up! host Dee Barnes was conveniently omitted, too.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Il Divo star Carlos Marin dies from COVID-19

Il Divo star Carlos Marin has died from COVID-19 at the age of 53. The singer fell ill earlier this month and was subsequently put in a coma by doctors at Manchester Royal Hospital as he battled the virus. In a statement on their Twitter account, Il Divo said: "It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Rapper Slim 400 dead at 33: Gunned down in Los Angeles

Slim 400, a rising star in the West Coast hip-hop scene, has died of a fatal gunshot wound in California. He was 33. The Compton-raised rapper was gunned down Wednesday night in Inglewood city south of Los Angeles, law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ. No details about what ignited the deadly encounter — or how many suspects were involved — have been released.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Stereogum

Drakeo The Ruler Dead At 28

The influential LA rapper Drakeo The Ruler is dead. The Los Angeles Times reports that Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, was stabbed Saturday backstage at the Once Upon A Time In LA festival at Banc Of California Stadium in LA’s Exposition Park neighborhood, where he was set to perform. And now journalist Jeff Weiss, who has ceaselessly chronicled Drakeo’s music career and legal battles, has confirmed Drakeo’s death at age 28.
MUSIC
Business Times

Who Attacked Drakeo the Ruler? Rapper Stabbed in the Neck at 'Once Upon A Time In LA' Concert

Once Upon A Time In Los Angels music festival at the Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park turned violent after rapper Dakeo the Ruler was reportedly stabbed in the neck. The unfortunate event led the organizers to cancel the show. The rapper was attacked in the area behind the stage around 9 pm on Saturday. The rapper was rushed to hospital in critical condition, PEOPLE reporter Tomas Mier informed in a tweet.
MUSIC

