vCPU Configuration

By nottoowyse
 5 days ago

Hi, i'm looking for advice on the best possible config for our virtual machines. The host are running on Nutanix HCI and are built as follows... * CPU - 2 soc x 20 core Intel Xeon Gold 6248 2.50GHz. We have done most of our testing using VM's with...

How to Install and Configure Grafana in Rocky Linux/AlmaLinux/CentOS 8

In this guide, we are going to learn how to install and configure Grafana in Rocky Linux/AlmaLinux/CentOS 8. This guide will also work on other RHEL 8 based derivatives. Grafana is a multi-platform, open-source analytics and interactive visualization web application. It provides charts, graphs, and alerts for the web when connected to supported data sources. Learn more here.
Intel Core i7-12650H Spotted With Surprising Core Configuration In Leaked Benchmark

We have already seen what Alder Lake can do on the desktop (see our Alder Lake performance review), and it is quite impressive. However, the hybrid nature of the platform has the potential to be a boon for laptops, with the efficiency cores (E-cores) perhaps helping to extend battery life. We'll see in due time. For now, we're just trying to get an idea of what SKUs will manifest, and to that end there is an interesting benchmark leak highlighting a supposed Core i7-12650H chip.
Surge: A New Page Caching Plugin for WordPress with No Configuration Required

WordPress Core Contributor Konstantin Kovshenin has released a new page caching plugin called Surge. Searching the WordPress plugin directory, you will find hundreds of caching and cache purging plugins, but this one stands out from competitors in that it requires no configuration. The plugin starts working as soon as it’s activated, and there are no options.
#Cpu#Vm#Vsphere#Perf Charts#Perf Data
VMware Workstation unrecoverable error: (vcpu-0) with my new gaming PC Windows 11?

I have tried finding on how I could get VMware Workstation to work properly on my new gaming PC with Windows 11 pre installed and now I can’t get it to work properly because I can’t find the SVM on my new PC Specialist Vortex and it has been surprised by TPM and can you help me get VMware Player with VM to work properly by using UEFI BIOS Utility EZ Mode and find the way to enable the SVM for my new Gaming PC so I can use Virtual Machines?
How to configure Thunderbird to open emails in windows

The email client Thunderbird opens emails that you select, for instance by double-clicking on them, in a new tab in the client's interface. It is possible to switch to opening emails in message windows instead, and you have the choice between using a single window for messages or multiple windows instead.
Building A Server Settings Configuration For My Notebook Server

Recently, I have begun to work on a new Julia package for Julia called Jockey.jl. Jockey.jl is going to be a lot of work, and consists of a general, Julia-based, virtual session server that returns calls into JavaScript sessions. What is cool about this approach is that it will allow me to work with some awesome Julian ways of handling data, and using JSON as a mid-way between that, and the interface. That in mind, the Julia side of things still is going to need all sorts of additions, such as authentication, session-based user accounts, data formatting (for saving and loading files.)
vSAN cluster alarm 'vSAN Cluster Configuration Consistency'

I just build the stretch Vxrail Stretch cluster 13+13 nodes, I able to create fault domain , added host group. But the issue i am facing is incompatible data store, it does not allow me to deploy vms on vsan cluster.. when i go to vsan skyline health, it gives...
Workstation 16.1.2 Pro, under Windows 11 host, Windows guest in VM crashes on startup

This Reddit post sums up this issue well: https://www.reddit.com/r/vmware/comments/ph590g/vm_does_not_start_on_workstation_1612_pro_windows/. Basically using Workstation Pro 16.1.2 on a Windows 11 host, if you create a Windows guest VM, and the host system has Hyper-V enabled in any form (in my case its present because I have WSL2 enabled in the host), and if you have more than one processor and/or one core per processor selected for the guest, the Windows guest VM crashes at boot:
Re: [HELP] Transport (VMDB) error -14

Just updated to macOS Monterey on my intel-based Mac, and tried to create a new VM and got this error. Can't start the VM at all. Transport (VMDB) error -14: Pipe connection has been broken. I am running VMware Fusion 12.2.0 now.
no coredump target has been configured. host core dumps

Recently upgraded all my host to 7.0.2 Ua and now getting the above message. Looking at KB 2004299 and when i run the command. esxcli system coredump partition get, this is what i get (see below). I get nothing. Am I missing something?? Any help is appreciated. [root@ESXHOST8:~] esxcli system...
Missing vmdk file but the file is in the directory

Would like to seek advice on the issue that I have today on vmware workstation pro 16. Was still working fine yesterday night, and just when I wanted to start up, it throws me an error::. This file is required to power on this virtual machine. If this file was...
Cant turn physical machine to virtual machine

Hi, I am using VMWare Workstation and I am trying to turn my physical machine to virtual machine but it says that I am using the incorrect user name and password but I SWEAR I AM USING MY CORRECT USER NAME AND PASSWORD!. 0 Kudos. 1 Reply. OS and version?
Display scaling options

In horizon desktop 5.x when the display scaling passthrough option was enabled each display would scale independantly. In the Horizon 8.x apps it appears to apply the scaling for your primary display across all monitors. In general this isn't a big deal as most users have the option to just...
Is VMWare Workstation Pro 16 compatible with Windows 11?

I have no idea what Workspace One is but it is the closest thing to what I have- Workstation 16 Pro. (WHY is there no listing for this???) What I want to know is, will my Workstation 16 Pro work OK in Windows 11?. VMTN has an area for Workstation...
Re: Why we need shutdown vSAN cluster

Why shutdown cluster in vSAN 7 has been added ? Why we need to shutdown the vSAN cluster ?. Please mark helpful or correct if my answer resolved your issue. As I know one f the feature has been added to vSAN7 is : shutdown vSAN cluster . I just...
Re: VRA 8.x Unregister VM

Has anyone found a way to cleanly unregister machines in VRA 8.x so that they can be onboarded again?. Some other approaches in blogs suggest to delete the corresponding record of the resource in the PSQL database (dep_resource), but this leaves some dependencies and you can't onboard the machine again.
