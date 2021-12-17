'Sex and the City' star Chris Noth denies allegations of sexual assault

"And Just Like That ..." star Chris Noth is denying two allegations of sexual assault made in the wake of the recent release of the "Sex and the City" reboot.

The two women -- one now 40, and the other, now 31 -- claimed in separate interviews with The Hollywood Reporter that the actor allegedly forced himself on them.

The incidents allegedly took place at Noth's homes in Los Angeles in 2004 and in New York City in 2015, respectively. The publication allowed both women to use pseudonyms to protect their privacy.

Noth flatly denied the assault allegations.

"The encounters were consensual. The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago, are categorically false," he said in a statement obtained by "Good Morning America." "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago -- no always means no -- that is a line I did not cross."

Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images - PHOTO: Chris Noth attends the premiere of 'And Just Like That' in New York, Dec. 08, 2021.

The accusers claimed Noth's reappearance in the "Sex and the City" follow-up "And Just Like That ..." triggered memories of their alleged assaults.

"It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out," Noth said in his statement. "I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

In the wake of the allegations, Peloton has shelved its much-discussed advertisement featuring Noth.

"Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously," a Peloton spokesperson told "Good Morning America" in a statement. "We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO's reboot. As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts."