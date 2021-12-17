ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'Sex and the City' star Chris Noth denies allegations of sexual assault

GMA
GMA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U4S26_0dOvjMqa00

"And Just Like That ..." star Chris Noth is denying two allegations of sexual assault made in the wake of the recent release of the "Sex and the City" reboot.

The two women -- one now 40, and the other, now 31 -- claimed in separate interviews with The Hollywood Reporter that the actor allegedly forced himself on them.

The incidents allegedly took place at Noth's homes in Los Angeles in 2004 and in New York City in 2015, respectively. The publication allowed both women to use pseudonyms to protect their privacy.

Noth flatly denied the assault allegations.

"The encounters were consensual. The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago, are categorically false," he said in a statement obtained by "Good Morning America." "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago -- no always means no -- that is a line I did not cross."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28OY2r_0dOvjMqa00
Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images - PHOTO: Chris Noth attends the premiere of 'And Just Like That' in New York, Dec. 08, 2021.

The accusers claimed Noth's reappearance in the "Sex and the City" follow-up "And Just Like That ..." triggered memories of their alleged assaults.

"It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out," Noth said in his statement. "I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

In the wake of the allegations, Peloton has shelved its much-discussed advertisement featuring Noth.

"Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously," a Peloton spokesperson told "Good Morning America" in a statement. "We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO's reboot. As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts."

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Chris Noth: I ‘Was Not Happy’ About The Way Kim Cattrall Dragged Sarah Jessica Parker

Big’s commitment to Carrie in “Sex and the City” may have been flimsy, but Chris Noth’s allegiance to Sarah Jessica Parker seems pretty solid. In an interview published Monday, the Guardian asked the 67-year-old actor best known for playing Big — Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw’s love interest in “Sex and the City” — how he felt about the very public fallout between Parker and “SATC” co-star Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Noth, 67, Kisses Wife Tara Wilson, 39, At ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere — PDA Photos

The ‘And Just Like That…’ premiere was date night for Chris Noth and Tara Wilson! The two packed on the PDA on the red carpet. Chris Noth and his wife, Tara Wilson, looked so in love while walking the red carpet at the premiere of his show, And Just Like That…, in New York City on Dec. 8. The two shared a kiss for the cameras as they posed for photos at the event. Tara looked stunning in her plunging red mini dress and silver shoes, while Chris was handsome in a blue suit.
CELEBRITIES
People

Chris Noth Explains Why Carrie Bradshaw Didn't Call 911 for Mr. Big in And Just Like That...

This article contains spoilers from the first episode of And Just Like That... We couldn't help but wonder... why didn't Carrie Bradshaw call to 911 to save Mr. Big?. Speaking to Vogue in an interview published Tuesday, Sex and the City star Chris Noth revealed why he and showrunner Michael Patrick King felt it was best to write off his character John James Preston (a.k.a. Mr. Big) in the premiere episode of And Just Like That...
TV & VIDEOS
thecut.com

The Chris Noth Peloton Ad Has Been Pulled

On Thursday, December 16, two women publicly accused Sex and the City star Chris Noth of sexual assault. Mere hours after the allegations were published, the Chris Noth Peloton commercial was pulled from rotation and scrubbed from social media. Just like that. In the past week, Noth has become something...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Noth
Us Weekly

Chris Noth and Wife Tara Wilson’s Relationship Timeline

Big may have had a handful of messy relationships during Sex and the City, but Chris Noth‘s romance has been seamless, to say the least. The Law & Order alum has been married to Tara Wilson since 2012, but the pair met more than 10 years before. Despite their 27-year age difference, they hit it off rather early — and went to great lengths to keep their relationship private.
RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

Chris Noth Attended ‘And Just Like That…’ Funeral To Throw Off Paparazzi

SPOILER ALERT: Storylines from the first two episodes of HBO Max’s And Just Like That… are revealed below. HBO Max‘s Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That… shocked fans by killing off Mr. Big in the series premiere currently available to stream. Michael Patrick King told members of the media on Friday, Chris Noth attended his character’s funeral to throw off fans rabidly following leaked paparazzi photos. “Chris was really pleased with the collaboration and we’re both very happy with the daring choice to have Mr. Big come back and go, so much so that he even put on a...
TV & VIDEOS
NBC News

Actor Chris Noth facing additional misconduct accusations

More accusations have been made against actor Chris Noth, with one woman accusing him of inappropriate behavior on the set of “Law and Order,” and NBC News has obtained a restraining order filed against him more than 25 years ago. NBC News’ Isa Gutierrez reports. Dec. 18, 2021.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Noth’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Partner of Nearly 10 Years, Tara Wilson

Mr. Big has a Mrs. Actor Chris Noth – best known for his role on ‘Sex In The City’ – has been happily married to Tara Wilson, so get to know all about his better half. It wouldn’t be a Sex And The City revival without Mr. Big. Chris Noth joined Sarah Jessica Partner and other costars for the 2021 premiere of And Just Like That…, the latest installment of the SATC franchise. Chris, who portrayed John James “Mr. Big” Preston, the on-again/off-again love interest of Sarah’s Carrie Bradshaw. However, while SJP and Chris had chemistry on the red carpet ahead of And Just Like That’s premiere, Mr. Big has a real-life love: Tara Wilson. Tara was on hand for the premiere, and the two shared a passionate kiss while on the red carpet.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex And The City#New York City#Gotham Gc#Getty#Peloton#Hbo
HollywoodLife

Chris Noth Breaks Silence On Kim Cattrall & Sarah Jessica Parker’s Feud: It’s ‘Sad & Uncomfortable’

Chris Noth, a.k.a. Big from ‘Sex and the City’, defended Sarah Jessica Parker in a new interview and gave his take on her infamous feud with Kim Cattrall. Sex and the City actor Chris Noth has finally addressed one of Hollywood’s most infamous feuds: Sarah Jessica Parker vs. Kim Cattrall. The former co-stars have been at odds for years, to the point that Kim, 65, decided not to join the Sex and the City revival series And Just Like That, which premieres on Dec. 9 on HBO Max. Chris, 67, who is reprising his role as Big, lover of SJP’s Carrie Bradshaw, told The Guardian in an interview published Monday, December 6 that he’s unsure why Kim isn’t reuniting with the gang to play Samantha Jones once more.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Chris Noth Came Up With Big’s Haunting Last Words to Carrie

Thanks to the many spoilers and online chatter surrounding the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, it was pretty wildly accepted heading into the premiere, that Big would die early on in the series. Because of that, many Sex and the City fans went into the first episode last week ready to say goodbye to Chris Noth’s character. So, while Big dying in Carrie’s arms may have been expected to be the saddest moment in the show’s first episode, it was actually accepted by most fans as fairly inevitable. Instead, the real tearjerker of a scene came earlier in the premiere when the TV couple shared their last words with each other.
TV SERIES
lincolnnewsnow.com

Marilyn Manson's home raided by police

Marilyn Manson's home was raided by police in connection to an investigation into sexual assault allegations. On Monday (11.29.21), the 52-year-old musician - whose real name is Brian Warner - wasn't at home as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives served a search warrant and reportedly entered his West Hollywood apartment.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PopCrush

‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Exits Show Amid Allegations of Extreme ‘Abusive’ Behavior

The Goldbergs star Jeff Garlin has exited the ABC sitcom after nine seasons following allegations of abusive behavior on set. On Wednesday (Dec. 15), Deadline reported that Garlin left the longstanding series with just one more day of shooting left to film Season 9. It is unknown if the network will renew it for Season 10 or how his character's absence, Goldberg patriarch Murray Christian Goldberg, will be explained in the series.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
US Magazine

Kristin Davis Weighs In on How ‘And Just Like That’ Will Address Kim Cattrall’s Absence: ‘We Would Never Disrespect Samantha’

It’s not Sex and the City without Samantha Jones — and that’s still the case, despite Kim Cattrall not being part of the upcoming revival, And Just Like That. “We love Samantha. Samantha is never not going to be a part in some way, right?” Kristin Davis, who portrays Charlotte York on the series, said on the Today show on Tuesday, December 7.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Dolly Parton Shares Rare Photo With Husband Carl in Honor of Thanksgiving

Have a holly, Dolly Thanksgiving! Dolly Parton celebrated the fall holiday by sharing a throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean. “Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours ,” the 75-year-old singer captioned the snap via Instagram on Thursday, November 25. The “Jolene” songstress wore a black...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
Fox News

Peter Aykroyd, 'SNL' writer and actor, dead at 66

Peter Aykroyd, an Emmy-nominated writer, former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and brother to Dan Aykroyd, has died at age 66. The popular sketch comedy series paid tribute to Aykroyd during this week’s episode of the show, which was hosted by "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor Simu Liu. The show briefly showed a card revealing Aykroyd's death that was displayed along with a picture of him from when he was a featured player on the show from 1979-1980.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

UTFO Rapper Kangol Kid Dead at 55

Kangol Kid, a member of the Brooklyn hip-hop group UTFO whose 1984 song “Roxanne, Roxanne” sparked a legendary rap rivalry, has died at the age of 55. The emcee/producer born Shaun Fequiere’s death comes after he revealed he was battling stage 4 colon cancer; he was first diagnosed in February 2021; in late November, Kangol Kid shared a photo of his fellow rapper LL Cool J visiting him at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York, where he recently underwent surgery. “Please forgive me for not returning calls and more,” Kangol Kid wrote at the time. “Things have become, and are...
BROOKLYN, NY
GMA

GMA

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy