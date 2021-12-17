ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s how SiriusXM listeners can get free Apple Music

By Brittany A. Roston
 3 days ago
SiriusXM, the company best known for its satellite radio service, has announced a new Apple Music promotion. With this deal, customers who sign up for SiriusXM’s Platinum VIP plan are given a year of Apple Music access for free on top of the plan’s existing features, including satellite radio service in two vehicles and two logins for the company’s SXM App.

Though satellite radio is still a thing, most consumers have gravitated away from it in favor of streaming music using the smartphones they already own. SiriusXM has adapted to this evolution in the market by launching its own app-based streaming service, plus it acquired Pandora back in 2018 to bolster its business outside of satellite radio.

The company’s Platinum VIP plan targets multi-user households that need both satellite radio services and app-based streaming. Content from the SiriusXM platform offered under this plan includes access to podcasts, news, the company’s original talk shows, and its exclusive comedy library in addition to music.

The service offers some perks over competing products for users who enjoy listening to more than just music, particularly sports fans. The Platinum VIP plan includes access to sports talk, game analysis, and play-by-play commentary for all major sports games. The plan also includes access to both exclusive Howard Stern channels with video.

In a new announcement today, SiriusXM said that it is now offering 12 months of Apple Music for free as a promotion on its Platinum VIP plan. Apple’s streaming service typically costs $9.99/month, giving this deal around a $120 overall value for the customer.

Though SiriusXM’s app provides streaming access to music, there are some good reasons to also use Apple Music, particularly its hosted global live streams and original shows. The Apple Music promotion joins the other perks bundled with SiriusXM’s Platinum VIP plan, including 12 months of Discovery+ access to Stitcher Premium’s podcasts, and Nugs.net’s live audio and video concert recordings.

Beyond this new promotion, SiriusXM revealed intentions to offer Apple Music free for six months as a different special offer with “qualifying” subscriptions, though it didn’t say which plan may get this particular perk. The company did note, however, that it expects it’ll launch this new promotion in early 2022.

Keep in mind that in order to play content from SiriusXM’s satellite radio service, one’s vehicle must be equipped with a compatible radio. Many newer vehicles support satellite radio, which is typically identified either by a small label noting SiriusXM compatibility or by looking for a “SAT” button.

Consumers also have the option of purchasing a new stereo receiver or head unit that includes satellite support. This option may be costly, however, particularly if the upgrade is installed by professionals. In this case, it may be more economical to simply play streamed music from one’s phone over Bluetooth or by using a 3.5mm audio jack.

