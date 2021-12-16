ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears teases fans with 'new addition' video on Instagram

By Chloe Melas
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Britney Spears appears to have welcomed a new addition to her...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The surprising reason you can't find cream cheese anywhere

New York (CNN Business) — This year hackers have unleashed cyberattacks against pipelines, ferry boats, meat packers, even police departments. And now they've come for the cream cheese. In October, a cyberattack against the largest US cheese manufacturer contributed to a nationwide cream cheese shortage shortly before the holidays,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Britney Spears
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Dances To Lenny Kravitz In A Neon Yellow Crop Top & Short Shorts — Watch

Britney Spears rocked a crop top and short shorts while dancing to Lenny Kravitz. Fridays are for dancing to Lenny Kravitz; just ask Britney Spears, who celebrated the end of the week with “Are You Gonna Go My Way.” The pop star, 40, shared another one of her signature dance videos on Instagram on Dec. 10 while in a neon yellow crop top and tropical shorts.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Merritt#Birth Control#Cnn Com
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Mocks Her Therapist as She Celebrates The End Of 10 Hour Sessions Post-Conservatorship

Britney Spears is playfully mocking the grueling therapy sessions she had to endure before her conservatorship was terminated. Now that Britney Spears is free from the conservatorship that dominated her life for 13 years, she’s ready to air out some dirty laundry. “As much therapy as I’ve had to do against my will,” the pop star, 40, began in an Instagram post on Thursday, “being forced to pay and listen to women telling me how they are going to further my success … it was a joy,” she wrote, sharing a video mocking the “women” in question.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Jamie Spears Whines About Britney's New Team, Tells Court Pop Star Is Trying To Ruin His Reputation

Jamie Spears feels victimized by his newly freed daughter and her team following his termination from her long-standing and allegedly abusive conservatorship. Britney Spears' father has filed a formal complaint with the Los Angeles Superior Court, claiming that the pop star is purposefully trying to drag out whatever is left of the case in order to destroy whatever is left of his reputation.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Britney Spears Heartbreak: Sam Asghari Only Using Songstress To Launch An Acting Career? 'Toxic' Hitmaker Reported To Host A Huge 40th Birthday Party In Mexico

Britney Spears is reportedly warned about her finance, Sam Asghari. Britney Spears is having the time of her life after her father finally filed to end the conservatorship that controlled the pop star’s life for several years. Days after receiving the good news, the “Toxic” hitmaker announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Fans Wonder If She’s Married To Sam Asghari After He Calls Her ‘Wife’

Could Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have secretly tied the knot?! That’s what some fans think after he referred to her as his ‘wife’ in a Dec. 2 Instagram post. With just one word in an Instagram post, Sam Asghari sparked speculation that he and Britney Spears are married. The model took to the social media site to honor Britney on her 40th birthday with a sweet tribute. However, fans couldn’t help but notice that he referred to the singer as his “wife” in the loving message.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Britney Spears Slams Diane Sawyer: ‘Kiss My White Ass’

Newly freed from her conservatorship, Britney Spears has some choice words for Diane Sawyer: “Kiss my white ass.” In a since-deleted Instagram post Monday night, Spears slammed Sawyer for a 2003 interview in her New York City apartment that aired on ABC’s Primetime Thursday. Spears claims that at the time she was under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, and didn’t have the agency to decide whether or not she wanted to participate when Sawyer showed up. The pop star called out Sawyer for asking probing questions about her recent break-up with Justin Timberlake, implying that the romantic turmoil was Spears’ fault and that she was a “bad example.” “What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry???” Spears wrote. “I was a baby . . . and didn’t understand, but I f—king do now.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Britney Spears' Lawyer Holds Nothing Back in Comments on 'Disgrace' Jamie Spears

Britney Spears gained official control of her estate on Wednesday after being under an oppressive conservatorship controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, for 13 years. Spears' lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, gave a statement saying that the pop star "now has the power to do whatever she wants to do" while slamming Jamie as "a disgrace." Rosengart explained that Judge Brenda Penny "once again acknowledged that Britney Spears is a free, independent woman and can live how she wants."
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Britney Spears hangs out at Pieces gay bar in New York City

Britney Spears rounded out her 40th birthday celebrations with a visit to New York City’s iconic gay bar Pieces. Spies tell Page Six exclusively that the “Toxic” singer was there Sunday night with one of her “Piece of Me” dancers. The “Circus” singer was dressed in an oversized teddy coat...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

CNN

778K+
Followers
121K+
Post
620M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy