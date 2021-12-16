ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ghislaine Maxwell's defense opens its case with testimony from former assistant and memory expert

By Lauren del Valle, Eric Levenson
 3 days ago
A former assistant and an expert on false memories testified for Ghislaine Maxwell's defense on Thursday as her legal team got its first opportunity to call witnesses to the...

