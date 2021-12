Hello. Can someone please explain how to use the bluetooth to share contacts between my Passport and an android (Nokia XR20). I have already paired the two phones, but I can't figure out how to go beyond that b/c the instructions are for older Blackberries that have the Blackberry button and the Passport does not have that button. I also selected a contact on Passport and told to share via bluetooth, but it fails. I have also stored the contacts to the sim card. Idk if it would just be easier to put the sim into the other phone or what. Obviously I haven't done the google drive thing so plz don't ask me about it unless you can tell me how to do it. I am still on at&t w/ the passport but will be switching over to mint w/ the nokia and want to keep my phone number. If it is easier to just put the sim into the other phone to transfer the contacts, idk when the EXACT best time to do that is. I do not plan to use the nokia on at&t. Thank you for any help. This is a sad time to give up the Passport and this is making it worse.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO