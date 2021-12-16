ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Warner Music Group acquires label behind rapper Megan Thee Stallion

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ufqHy_0dOsAX8D00
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the BET Awards at Microsoft theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 27, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Media company Warner Music Group (WMG.O) said on Thursday it had acquired 300 Entertainment, the music label behind artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Fetty Wap and Mary J. Blige.

The company did not disclose the terms of the transaction. A person familiar with the matter told Reuters that the deal was worth about $400 million.

300 Entertainment was founded by veteran music industry executives including Lyor Cohen, who is currently the global head of music at Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google and YouTube and was formerly with Warner Music.

The deal would help Warner Music expand the global footprint of 300 Entertainment's roster of artists.

The label will continue to function independently and be led by its co-founder, Kevin Liles, Warner Music said.

Separately, Megan Thee Stallion, the winner of Best New Artist at this year's Grammy Awards, on Thursday signed a deal with Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) for an exclusive first look deal to produce a new series and other projects for the streaming giant.

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
thebrag.com

Megan Thee Stallion won’t be performing at 2021 AMAs anymore

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped out of the 2021 American Music Awards and won’t be performing alongside BTS anymore. The rapper shared the news on social media, revealing she had to drop out due to “an unexpected personal matter.”. “I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lyor Cohen
Person
Kevin Liles
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Fetty Wap
Harper's Bazaar

Megan Thee Stallion Is Officially a College Graduate

Megan Thee Stallion's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me. Megan Thee Stallion is officially done with college. The Grammy-winning rapper graduated with a Bachelor's degree in health administration yesterday, participating in the commencement ceremony at Texas Southern University. After years of balancing her studies with her rap career, the Hot Girl Coach celebrated the day with her fans, sharing pics from the big day and posting the livestream link to the ceremony on Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warner Music Group#Rapper#Alphabet Inc#Netflix Inc Lrb
Elle

Megan Thee Stallion Just Got Her Bachelor's Degree On Top of Everything Else

Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion is graduating from Texas Southern University with a bachelor's degree in health administration. The 26-year-old has been pursuing her degree as she takes over the music industry, and she celebrated her accomplishment on Instagram with some photos in her school's swag. “I’ll be graduating from...
COLLEGES
Washington Post

At Jingle Ball, Megan Thee Stallion made the TikTok stars sound like stocking stuffers

After going virtual in 2020, the Jingle Ball returned to Capital One Arena on Tuesday night for iHeartRadio’s annual showcase of its shiniest toys. Thousands of tweeny boppers in blue-lit antlers, hundreds of slightly older siblings and handfuls of parents filled the audience for a night that served as a reminder that although TikTok is now inextricably intertwined with pop music, it doesn’t deliver as much joy to the world.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Carl Crawford Seemingly Laments Over Ongoing Megan Thee Stallion Case: "Year 3"

As Megan Thee Stallion has grown into an international superstar, she has continued to battle it out in court with her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. The Texas-based brand was one of the first to ink a deal with the Houston Hottie, but over time, the relationship turned sour. Things seemingly took an even more contentious turn after Megan brought on Roc Nation to act as her management, and back in 2020, the rapper sued 1501. She alleged that the label was blocking her from releasing new music.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
GreenwichTime

TikTok’s 2021 Music Report: Megan Thee Stallion Tops Usage by Catalog for Second Year

Megan Thee Stallion reigned supreme over TikTok’s year-end music report for the second year in a row, topping their list of artists with the most usage by catalog. “Cognac Queen,” “Thot Shit” and “Cry Baby” were just a few of Stallion’s songs that kept her at No. 1 this year, sparking many a dance challenge and transformation video. Right behind Stallion is Doja Cat, whose songs “Kiss Me More,” “Get Into It (Yuh)” and “Woman” made major waves on the app. The top 10 artists are as follows:
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

Megan Thee Stallion Becomes 1st Rapper To Sign Exclusive Netflix Deal

Megan Thee Stallion is the latest rapper bringing her talents to television. The Houston hottie has signed an exclusive first-look deal with Netflix, it was announced on Thursday (December 16). The partnership will see Megan — whose nascent TV career includes a cameo in NBC’s crime comedy-drama Good Girls —...
CELEBRITIES
CBS LA

Rapper Tory Lanez Ordered To Stand Trial In Shooting Of Megan Thee Stallion

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rapper Tory Lanez will stand trial in the shooting of fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion, a judge ruled Tuesday. The Canadian-born rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, 29, is scheduled to return to court for arraignment on Jan. 13, 2022. A bid to dismiss the case “for insufficiency of the evidence” was rejected by Superior Court Judge Keith H. Borjon. Megan Thee Stallion, whose given name is Megan Pete, was shot in the foot on July 12 after apparently arguing while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills, according to the LA County District Attorney’s Office....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Jimmy Fallon, Ariana Grande & Megan Thee Stallion Remember ‘Masked Christmas’ In New Music Video

Jimmy Fallon explained exactly how he got Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion to record his new holiday song “It Was A…(Masked Christmas).” The collaboration, he said on last night’s Tonight Show, began last summer when he was writing and recording the song at New York’s Electric Lady studio. After various producers and record execs heard his solo recording, they suggested he recruit Grande to sing back-up, and then Grande recommended Megan Thee Stallion to replace Fallon’s original rap section. The song’s chorus compares Christmas 2020 to Christmas 2021: It was a masked Christmas, we stayed in the house We covered our nose, and covered our mouth But it’s Christmas time We’ll be in line for a booster Fallon unveiled the music video for the song last night. Check it out above (the actual music video arrives at the 5:00 mark).
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Reuters

251K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy