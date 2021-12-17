School shooting, bombing threats promising nationwide attacks circulate on TikTok, social media

A threat of shootings and bombings at every school in the United States is circulating on social media, and Chicago area police and school officials are responding.

There are posts circulating on TikTok raising awareness about the threats and encouraging students to stay home on Dec. 17.

The social media threat indicates shootings and bombings will take place at schools across the U.S. on Friday.

Evanston Township High School went on lockdown Thursday after two guns were found in ETHS, police said.

Chicago Public Schools said they are "taking the threat extremely seriously and are working with the Chicago Police Department." Illinois' largest district said there is "no known threat to any CPS facility," but should any safety concerns arise, they will be investigated immediately.

District 207 in the northwest suburbs issued a statement that said Des Plaines police and Park Ridge police are aware of the messages, and both departments have indicated the threats are not credible.

"This is just something where someone posted and is encouraging violence in the schools. Very simple," said Tom Gadowski of the Park Ridge Police Department. "I don't want to go any further than saying that there's an encouragement of violence."

In fact, multiple suburban police department agree that there is not any substantial evidence to support the threat. But that doesn't really allay parents' or students' fears.

"I appreciate the police trying to calm people, but it doesn't make me feel any better," said Rachel Jalloway.

After seeing the threat on social media, Jalloway came home from college early, concerned for her high school sister.

"Security is there, so in that sense it will be OK, hopefully," she said. "I will be on edge for her all day."

However, out of an abundance of caution, officials there will be an increased police presence at District 207 schools, including Maine East High School, Maine West High School and Frost Academy, on Dec. 17.

The superintendent at Park Ridge-Niles School District 64 echoed the same message in his note to parents, saying there will be an increased police presence at buildings on Dec. 17.

Barrington School District 220 also notified its community of the national threats. School officials said Barrington police have confirmed the threats are unsubstantiated at this time and there is no viable threat to students or staff.

District 220 also said it will add police support, in addition to its school resource officer, over the next several days "as a precautionary measure to reassure students and staff."

Glenview Police Department said it is aware of the threat and encouraged "everyone to remain vigilant," but added that there is no credible information that it is related to any school in Illinois.

Glenview police said they will continue to patrol all school grounds in the area. Suspicious activity should be reported to police, the department said.

The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and we are writing to let you know that the District and Chicago Police Department (CPD) are aware of a viral TikTok post warning of nationwide threats that will supposedly take place on Friday, December 17, 2021. The post is vague and not directed at a specific school, and is circulating around school districts across the country.

At this time, there is no known threat to any CPS facility, but we are taking this threat extremely seriously and are working with CPD. Should any safety concerns arise, they will be investigated immediately and thoroughly following CPS protocol to ensure the safety and security of our students and staff.

Safety is a collective responsibility, and I would like to emphasize the importance of using social media responsibly. Please do not re-share any suspicious or concerning posts on social media. Instead, if you or your child see something resembling a threat, the most impactful step to take is to report it to your school immediately so that we can investigate the situation as soon as possible. If it is outside of regular school hours, please email the information to studentsafety@cps.edu.

Thank you very much for your support.

Sincerely,

Jadine Chou

Chief Safety and Security Officer

Chicago Public Schools

Estimados colegas, padres y familias de CPS,

La seguridad de nuestros estudiantes y colegas es nuestra principal prioridad, y les escribimos para informarles que el Distrito y el Departamento de Policía de Chicago (CPD, por sus siglas en inglés) están al tanto de un post viral de TikTok que advierte sobre las amenazas a nivel nacional que supuestamente se llevarán a cabo el viernes, 17 de diciembre de 2021. El post es impreciso, no está dirigido a una escuela en particular, y actualmente está circulando por los distritos escolares de todo el país.

En este momento, no existe ninguna amenaza hacia algún edificio específico de CPS, pero estamos tomando estas amenazas seriamente y estamos trabajando con CPD. Si surgen algunos problemas de seguridad, se investigarán de inmediato y se seguirán los protocolos de CPS para garantizar la seguridad de nuestros estudiantes y escuelas.

La seguridad es una responsabilidad colectiva y me gustaría enfatizar la importancia de usar las redes sociales de manera responsable. Por favor evite compartir videos inflamatorios que aparezcan sospechosos o preocupantes en las redes sociales.

Les recordamos que estén atentos, y si usted o su hijo ven algo sospechoso o que pueda parecer como una amenaza, informe a su escuela o el departamento de policía inmediatamente para que podamos investigar la situación lo más rápido posible. Si está fuera del horario escolar regular, envíe la información por correo electrónico a studentsafety@cps.edu.

Muchas gracias por su apoyo.

Atentamente,

Jadine Chou

Directora de Seguridad y Protección

Escuelas Públicas de Chicago

We are writing to share with you information related to messages on Tik Tok regarding national school violence that would take place on Friday, December 17. The Des Plaines Police and the Park Ridge Police departments are both aware of these nonspecific national messages being circulated. They have both indicated after investigation that these threats are not credible.

Out of an abundance of caution, there will be extra police presence at our schools tomorrow in addition to our school resource officers being at our schools as usual.

As we have shared previously, if a parent or student has information about the safety and security of the school they should call 9-1-1 or utilize the anonymous alerts system at https://www.anonymousalerts.com/mainetownshiphsd207/

Given the number of recent social media threats locally and nationally, it is also important for parents and students to know that IF we are made aware of a credible threat against our schools, we will be diligent and act swiftly. That means involvement of the police and other authorities, notification of our families and taking all safety measures to protect students and staff in our schools. It is unfortunate that social media is being utilized in this way by a very small percentage but we will remain diligent in our efforts.

We look forward to a normal school day tomorrow as we close out the first semester of school. It has been wonderful to have students at school learning for the past 5 months. Have a wonderful break!

Sincerely,

Dr. Mike Pressler, Maine East Principal

Dr. Ben Collins, Maine South Principal

Dr. Eileen McMahon, Maine West Principal

Dr. Anna Hamilton, Frost Academy Principal

Barrington 220 has been made aware of a national threat circulating on TikTok regarding gun violence in schools. More specifically, these TikTok posts seen in school districts across the country, threaten nationwide violence in schools on December 17, 2021.

Upon learning this information, district leaders contacted the Barrington Police Department. The Barrington Police Department has confirmed that these threats are unsubstantiated at this time and there is no viable threat to students or staff. No reports or posts have included Barrington 220 schools specifically.

As a precautionary measure and to reassure students and staff, in addition to our School Resource Officer, we will have added police support over the next several days as part of our standard response procedures. As they are everyday, school social workers will also be available for students who may need support.

"If you see something, say something" is a phrase that we share with our students often. We encourage parents to talk with their children about being watchful of any behaviors, including online and over social media, which would result in harm to anyone. If a student witnesses any harming behaviors it should be reported immediately. For information about reporting incidents anonymously, please visit the Safety 220 page on our district website.

While we are all aware of the positive and negative effects that social media can have on a student's life, this can be an opportunity for families to discuss the importance of internet safety, physical safety, and mental health. For additional resources, please visit the SEL/Mental Health section on our website.

The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority and we commit to offering a safe and secure educational environment.