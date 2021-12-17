ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Moulin Rouge!’ Cancels Tonight’s Performance After Audience Seated; ‘Jagged Little Pill’, ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’, ‘MJ’, ‘Hamilton’ & ‘Tina’ Pause Schedules As Broadway Responds To Latest Covid Surge – Update

By Greg Evans
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eqn5G_0dOqOPHh00

UPDATED with latest cancellations: The audience at tonight’s performance of Broadway ’s Moulin Rouge! was seated and waiting for the music to start when the show was canceled due to a positive Covid test result within the company. The result apparently had been received just prior to curtain.

The audience was ushered out of the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Producers are expected to announce an updated schedule performance Friday.

The cancellation was just the latest — though certainly the most dramatic — in Broadway’s new wave of Covid-caused pauses this week. Jagged Little Pill , the musical of Alanis Morissette songs at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre, has canceled tonight’s performance due to the detection of a positive Covid case in the company. Performances are scheduled to resume Friday.

Earlier today, Mrs. Doubtfire joined the roster of on-pause Broadway productions when producers announced that performances at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre from tonight through Sunday have been canceled. Described as being on “hiatus,” Mrs. Doubtfire is scheduled to resume performances Tuesday, meaning the musical will miss this upcoming, and fiscally crucial, holiday-season weekend.

That announcement came fast on the news that today’s matinee of MJ , the Michael Jackson musical, had been canceled by producers “due to the detection of a limited number of positive covid test results within the Broadway company.”  Later in the day, tonight’s performance of MJ was canceled as well, with the show currently expected to resume performances Friday.

Meanwhile, producers for Tina – The Tina Turner Musical have canceled tonight’s 7 p.m. performance of the popular musical “due to the detection of a limited number of positive covid test results” within the company, and Hamilton has extended its pause to tonight and Friday night. That show currently is on schedule for return Saturday.

The cancellation is the third this week for Tina , following Wednesday’s canceled matinee and evening performances. Tina had been expected to resume performance tonight, but now producers are targeting Friday.

The wave of cancellations  — not closings — since last week is by far the largest spike of Broadway Covid cases and missed performances since the industry reopened in August following the 18-month pandemic shutdown . Among the other productions that canceled performances this week are Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Ain’t Too Proud and Freestyle Love Supreme . Last weekend, the Off Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors , starring Jeremy Jordan, canceled its Saturday and Sunday performances due to one case of Covid within the company.

The cancellations — which often are announced within hours or, with Moulin , even minutes of scheduled performances — have not been definitively tied to the rise of the Omicron Covid variant, though that seems increasingly likely. The cancellations almost certainly reflect, at least in part, the extensive, rigorous and frequent testing procedures in place at all Broadway venues. While there is, so far, no indication that, say, Broadway actors are more likely to be infected with the virus, they certainly are subjected to more frequent testing than the general population.

Currently, Broadway requires all theater workers and audiences to be fully — i.e., doubly — vaccinated (children ages 5-11 currently are required to have received a single vaccine dose).

But one major New York arts organization, The Metropolitan Opera, announced Wednesday that employees and audiences will be required to show proof of a booster shot starting Jan. 17.

The booster requirement hasn’t been adopted on Broadway — yet — though the option certainly is being discussed. Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League, the trade organization representing theater owners and producers, said in a statement provided to Deadline: “At the present time we are speaking with our unions about establishing a process to make sure that all of our eligible employees get a booster shot. All of our experts are emphasizing the importance of boosters in providing the maximum protection against the virus at this point in time. As always, our number one priority is the safety and security of our cast, crew and theatregoers.”

According to Martin, meetings and discussions with all interested organizations and persons are occurring throughout the days, with information ever-changing.

Mary McColl, executive director of Actors’ Equity, said in a statement obtained by Deadline: “The fact that performances are being paused shows that the producers and the unions are staying vigilant. That’s what the safety protocols are there to be in place for, and this shows that they’re working. Dr. David Michaels continues to work with us, and he is in constant touch with the epidemiologist for the Broadway League. We are all continuing to monitor the science, and making the decisions that will best protect workers.”

To date, only one Broadway production — the new play Chicken & Biscuits — has ascribed its permanent early closing to the impact of previous Covid cancellations. After losing more than a week of performances in November due to positive Covid tests, producers announced on Nov. 11 that the “significant financial impact” of the cancellations would prove too much to overcome. Following a temporary suspension, the show returned to the Circle in the Square venue to play a final week before its Nov. 28 closing. The comedy, written by Douglas Lyons and directed by Zhailon Levingston, originally had been scheduled to complete its limited engagement on Jan. 2.

Until the latest round of Broadway cancellations, the industry’s post-shutdown cancellation track record had been fairly encouraging, with just a few productions  – including Off Broadway’s Merry Wives and, on Broadway, Disney’s Aladdin and Chicken & Biscuits – pausing due to Covid cases and/or positive tests.

For the productions that lost or are losing performances this week, the financial impact – especially during the traditionally lucrative holiday season – will be immediate, if not publicly known. Since Broadway reopened in August, the Broadway League has broken with its longtime tradition of releasing weekly box office grosses for each and every production, choosing instead to release only combined box office figures for all shows.

The most recent box office figure, released Tuesday for the week ending Dec. 12, indicated a reasonably healthy $31 million tally for all of Broadway’s 32 productions. Next week’s box office report will reflect this week’s various missed performances. (According to a New York Times report, the financial loss to productions that typically gross a weekly $1 million could amount to $125,000 for every missed performance.)

Given the rapidly changing performance schedules on Broadway, ticket buyers are encouraged to check the status of shows at least daily.

Comments / 110

Maria Sabo
3d ago

If everyone in the cast and crew is vaccinated and all of the attendees are vaccinated and the vaccine will keep you from getting really sick...Why the extreme measures? What am I missing?

Reply(22)
77
Doug Coulter
3d ago

If covid is on the rise why aren't streets filled with dead homeless and illegals? They don't need to wash, distance, or get jab to keep living.

Reply(11)
54
Cynthia Hall
3d ago

They will some jow blame this on the unvaccinated because it's no way any of them could have been infected with the virus, We all know that it's spreading from one to another because they all had to be vaccinated but it's still not registering in their minds. I know those who were at the show seated was highly upset because those tickets are not cheap and some may have traveled from out of town just to see the show...

Reply
22
Related
Deadline

Broadway’s ‘Wicked’ Weekend Performances Canceled Due To Covid

The Broadway production of Wicked canceled three performances over the weekend due to positive Covid tests within the company. The announcement also noted scheduled absences contributed to the cancellations. The musical’s Saturday evening, Sunday matinee and Sunday evening performances were canceled. Wicked‘s next scheduled performance is on Tuesday, December 7 at 7 p.m. Last week, Broadway’s Chicago canceled several performances due to cases of Covid, producers said today. Last month, Chicken & Biscuits announced that the play would close permanently on Sunday, Nov. 28, due to the financial impact of previous Covid-related cancellations, and in early October, Disney’s Aladdin paused production for about two weeks after some cast members tested positive. Also over the weekend, David Byrne’s American Utopia was dark again due to a non-Covid illness in the company. Performances are expected to resume Wednesday. Out of an abundance of caution, based on previous testing results and scheduled absences in the company, today’s performances of Wicked are canceled. pic.twitter.com/8qRMvBq1Gc — Wicked the Musical (@WICKED_Musical) December 5, 2021 Hi there, the performance today has been cancelled due to a non-Covid-related illness in the cast. We apologize for the inconvenience. Performances will resume Wednesday. — David Byrne's American Utopia on Broadway (@americanutopia) December 5, 2021
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Broadway Review: What A Drag It Is When A Premise Gets Old

Barely 15 minutes of Mrs. Doubtfire has passed before the wife of the manic, cloying man-child at the center of the developing farce demands a divorce, and we can only puzzle over what took her so long. Granted, the wife is no prize either, a humorless, uptight career woman caricature rarely seen these days outside Lifetime holiday TV-movies. How she and so many other dated and tired tropes from a dated and tired 1993 movie made it past so many talented Broadway creators through so many years of stage development is a mystery more interesting than anything that shouts itself into...
MOVIES
Deadline

Broadway’s ‘Diana, The Musical’ To Close This Month

The Broadway production of Diana, The Musical will play its final performance on Sunday, Dec. 19, producers have announced. The musical began previews at the Longacre Theatre on Nov. 2 and opened to withering reviews on Nov. 17. At time of closing, it will have played 33 performances and 16 previews. “We are extraordinarily proud of the Diana company and of the show onstage at the Longacre,” said producers Grove Entertainment (Beth Williams), Frank Marshall and The Araca Group in a joint statement. “Our heartfelt thanks go out to the cast, crew and everyone involved in creating the show. And to the...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Alanis Morissette
Person
Stephen Sondheim
Showbiz411

Broadway: “Company” Musical Stopped 10 Minutes in, Canceled for “Food Poisoning” But COVID Rumors Persist

With many Broadway shows canceled tonight because of COVID, the ones that soldiered on did so bravely. But 10 minutes into the start of “Company” at the Bernard Jacobs Theater, the show stopped tonight. Star Patti Lupone came out and it was explained that someone in the cast had food poisoning. Lupone sang to the audience from the foot of the stage, told some jokes and took a few questions.
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

‘Jagged Little Pill’ Star Heidi Blickenstaff Wants a ‘More Humane’ Broadway

Heidi Blickenstaff doesn’t want to exert her voice. It’s proving difficult, because although the Times Square eatery where she’s grabbing food after a matinee of “Jagged Little Pill” is mostly empty, a rendition of “Silent Night” is blaring through the speakers at a near-deafening decibel level. Blickenstaff, a Broadway veteran of “[title of show],” “Something Rotten!” and “The Little Mermaid,” has to be extra cautious because she has another performance later today. She ordinarily doesn’t have two-show days, but on this particular Wednesday, she was notified that Elizabeth Stanley, whom she’s sharing the musical’s lead role of Mary Jane Healey, a Connecticut...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
Broadway.com

Odds & Ends: Alanis Morissette & Diablo Cody Help Adapt Broadway's Jagged Little Pill into Young Adult Novel

Lauren Patten & the cast of "Jagged Little Pill" Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Jagged Little Pill: The Novel to Be Published Next Spring. You oughta know—the Tony-nominated musical Jagged Little Pill, which is playing at the Broadhurst Theatre, is being adapted as a young adult novel. Abrams Children’s Books announced the news on December 9. Coauthored by the show’s creators Alanis Morissette, Diablo Cody and Glen Ballard as well as YA author Eric Smith, Jagged Little Pill: The Novel draws on the musical’s story and is scheduled for publication on April 26, 2022. The book will follow the intertwining lives of five teens whose world is changed forever after the events at a party—it alternates between Frankie, Jo, Phoenix, Nick and Bella's points of view, digging into the questions that drive the musical’s plot. “I am so excited about the novelization of Jagged Little Pill,” said the musical's Tony-winning scribe Cody. “This show was written with young, energetic audiences in mind, and I hope this beautiful book helps connect even more teens to our musical.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Rising NYC Covid Cases Reignite Caution, Concern in Live Entertainment World

From Broadway stages to small clubs, concerts in New York City are being postponed or called off as Covid-19 case numbers continue to rise.  On Friday, Dec. 17, New York reported 21,027 new positive Covid-19 cases, while the number of hospitalizations in the state jumped to 3,839. While that was the highest new case rate since last January, the hospitalization numbers remain significantly low compared to the over 15,000 people hospitalized when the virus hit its verst peak in April 2020. Nevertheless, several venues, Broadway shows and even the Rockettes have decided not to take their chances out of an abundance of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Deadline

‘Freestyle Love Supreme’ Canceled Monday Show, Announces Lin-Manuel Miranda Appearances; ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Cancels Additional Performances – Update

UPDATE, with additional Mrs. Doubtfire cancellations Broadway’s Freestyle Love Supreme offered up some bad news-good news today, with the improvisational hip-hop revue canceling tonight’s performance due to Covid (the bad news) but revealing four previously unannounced appearances by co-creator Lin-Manuel Miranda for this week (the good news). Miranda will be appearing in the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday shows at 7 p.m. and a Friday show at 5 p.m. Those newly added Miranda appearances at the Booth Theatre join his previously announced appearance on Monday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. This past weekend, Freestyle Love Supreme, co-created by Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

‘Hamilton’ Joins Latest Broadway Covid Cancellations ‘Tina’, ‘Harry Potter And The Cursed Child’, ‘Ain’t Too Proud’, Others – Update

UPDATED, 5:44 PM: Broadway’s Hamilton has canceled tonight’s performance due to breakthrough Covid cases, producers announced just before curtain. The hit musical tweeted the cancellation announcement at 7:09 pm ET, less than an hour before the scheduled 8 pm curtain time. Hamilton is the latest Broadway productions to cancel performances due to breakthrough Covid cases, joining Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Ain’t Too Proud. Those shows, along with Mrs. Doubtfire and Freestyle Love Supreme, missed performances this week. pic.twitter.com/wxlEBPHkmL — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) December 16, 2021 Producers of Tina announced that they canceled both of today’s performances –...
THEATER & DANCE
Broadway.com

See Sweet Snaps from the Broadway Opening of Mrs. Doubtfire

Mrs. Doubtfire officially opened on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on December 5. The cast, including Rob McClure, Jenn Gambatese, Analise Scarpaci, Jake Ryan Flynn, Avery Sell, J. Harrison Ghee and Brad Oscar, got gussied up and celebrated at Cipriani. Take a look at the fun photos from opening night below, and catch Mrs. Doubtfire at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre!
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

