Dalan Drills Game-Winner as Bearcats Down Hawks

FILE PHOTO -- W.F. West's Soren Dalan (44) goes up for two points against Shelton's Matai Lei Sam (30) on Dec. 8.

BEARCATS 63, HAWKS 62

W.F. West 13 16 21 13 — 63

River Ridge 8 20 18 16 — 62

Scoring

W.F. West: Plakinger 21, Dalan 18, Mathews 14, Mallonee 3, Jones 3, Hoff 3, Witham 1, Amoroso, Eiswald

River Ridge: Gentry 16, Steplight 10, X. Thomas 5, Doughty 4, R. Thomas 3, McCormick 3

Junior post Soren Dalan knocked in the game-winning shot with 35 seconds to go as W.F. West fended off Class 3A River Ridge, 63-62, for a non-league road win Tuesday.

It was an impressive win for the Bearcats who fended off the Hawks lights-out shooting from deep, with River Ridge knocking in 12 3-pointers.

But the Bearcats’ offense was humming as well, with senior Dirk Plakinger leading all scorers with 21 points to go with a team-high seven assists. Big-man Dalan added another double-double to his resume with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Joe Mathews also had a double-double with 14 points and a team-high 11 boards in his first career start. Braden Jones also got his first career start and contributed three points. Rya Witham provided calming minutes against the Hawks’ quick, full-court zone press.

W.F. West (4-2 overall) travels to league rival Tumwater on Thursday.