ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Dalan Drills Game-Winner as Bearcats Down Hawks

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SZun0_0dOpnyo600
FILE PHOTO -- W.F. West's Soren Dalan (44) goes up for two points against Shelton's Matai Lei Sam (30) on Dec. 8.

BEARCATS 63, HAWKS 62

W.F. West 13 16 21 13 — 63

River Ridge 8 20 18 16 — 62

Scoring

W.F. West: Plakinger 21, Dalan 18, Mathews 14, Mallonee 3, Jones 3, Hoff 3, Witham 1, Amoroso, Eiswald

River Ridge: Gentry 16, Steplight 10, X. Thomas 5, Doughty 4, R. Thomas 3, McCormick 3

Junior post Soren Dalan knocked in the game-winning shot with 35 seconds to go as W.F. West fended off Class 3A River Ridge, 63-62, for a non-league road win Tuesday.

It was an impressive win for the Bearcats who fended off the Hawks lights-out shooting from deep, with River Ridge knocking in 12 3-pointers.

But the Bearcats’ offense was humming as well, with senior Dirk Plakinger leading all scorers with 21 points to go with a team-high seven assists. Big-man Dalan added another double-double to his resume with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Joe Mathews also had a double-double with 14 points and a team-high 11 boards in his first career start. Braden Jones also got his first career start and contributed three points. Rya Witham provided calming minutes against the Hawks’ quick, full-court zone press.

W.F. West (4-2 overall) travels to league rival Tumwater on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dalan Drills Game Winner#Bearcats Down Hawks#Bearcats 63#Dalan 18#Eiswald River Ridge#Mccormick 3 Junior
CBS Philly

Temple, Drexel Men’s Basketball Game Postponed Due To COVID-19 Issues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Temple and Drexel men’s basketball game on Saturday has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocol issues within the Dragons’ program. The game was originally scheduled to tip-off at 2 p.m. at the Liacouras Center. The Temple-Drexel men’s basketball game for today (Dec. 18) at 2 pm at The Liacouras Center has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocol issues within the Drexel program. The schools will look to reschedule the game at a later date. https://t.co/j9wTnbjCVw — Temple Men's Basketball (@TUMBBHoops) December 18, 2021 The two teams will look to reschedule the game at a later date. Temple is currently 6-5 on the season after losing to the University of Central Florida on Wednesday, while Drexel is 5-5.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
1K+
Followers
271
Post
412K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy