Torrey's Season-High 29 Points Pushes Vikings Past Comets

Mossyrock Head Coach Autumn Moorcroft adjusts her mask while talking to athletes on the court in Rainer Thursday night.

Payton Torrey erupted for a season-high 29 points and seven 3-pointers as Mossyrock throttled league rival Naselle for a 63-45 road win on Tuesday.

The Vikings staged an impressive comeback after falling behind early, starting with a 2-0 deficit with no time off the clock due to a technical foul. The Comets then scored on four-straight trips down the court and Mossyrock soon fell into a 24-13 rut at the end of the first..

But the Vikings went on an 18-6 run in the second quarter to take the lead for good and held Naselle to single-digit scoring the final three quarters to come away with the victory.

“We fought back out of the hole and kept pushing,” Mossyrock coach Autumn Moorcroft said. “We came out in a zone then switched to man and focused on rebounding. We knew our offense would come around if we played defense.”

Caelyn Marshall scored 14 points and pulled down a team-high six rebounds. Abbie Lovan added 10 points and Chesney Schultz chipped in six points.

Mossyrock (4-2, 2-0 CVL) hosts Onalaska on Wednesday.