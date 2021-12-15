Beavers Crush Cougars Behind Balanced Scoring

Tenino's Grace Vestal (10) throws up a layin against Adna's Kendall Humphrey (23) on Dec. 11.

BEAVERS 67, COUGARS 33

Seton Catholic 3 10 8 12 — 33

Tenino 18 22 13 14 — 67

Scoring

Seton Catholic: N/A

Tenino: Vestal 14, Letts 7, Severe 10, Jones 2, Asay 5, Feltus 3, Schow 18, Hunter 6, Thorne 2

Nine Tenino players scored and the Beavers had no trouble ousting visiting Seton Catholic, 67-33, for a non-league win on Tuesday.

For the past two games, the Beavers had started out sluggish offensively and only turned it on in the second half. But against the Cougars, Tenino blasted out the gates and raced to a big lead early, ripping off an 18-3 run to start the game.

“We played really well,” Tenino coach Scott Ashmore said. “It was a relief because I’ve been trying to figure out what kind of team we are. We struggled the last two games in the first half, but we came out hot tonight.”

The Beavers were led by three players in double-figure scoring: Ashley Schow had a game-high 18, Grace Vestal added 14 and Abby Severse finished with 10.

Tenino improves to 4-1 overall and will travel to Castle Rock for another non-league matchup on Thursday.